East Troy, WI

Tickets for Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop now available

By Madison Goldbeck
 5 days ago
It's that time of the year again! Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop at the Elegant Farmer are now available for this year's run.

The trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum begin running on Saturdays and Sundays starting Nov. 25. They run through Sunday, Dec. 18.

The family-friendly rides take passengers from the East Troy Depot to Santa's Workshop at the Elegant Farmer and back. The rides are under two hours per round-trip. It includes a visit with Santa including photo opportunities.

“Santa’s Workshop will be better than ever and all children will receive a small gift that is fitting for the occasion,” according to East Troy Railroad President Ryan Jonas. “Our historic railroad cars are heated and rest rooms and free parking are available at the East Troy depot.”

East Troy Electric Railroad
Christmas Train tickets are for sale for the 2021 Christmas Trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum in East Troy.

Trains will depart at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays and Sundays: Nov. 26 & 27, Dec. 3 & 4, Dec. 10 & 11, and Dec. 17 & 18.

The Friday and Saturday evening trains have already sold out. There is no 3 p.m. train on Dec. 3.

Tickets for adults are $23, $20 for children (ages 3-14), and infants and toddlers are $8.50. Advanced reservations are required.

Tickets are selling fast! The best way to make your reservation is online on the railroad's website.

The East Troy Depot is located at 2022 Church Street in East Troy, Wisconsin.

