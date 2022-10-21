ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Simmons with the Air Traffic Control

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoIfW_0ih7u01P00

Former Clemson great Isaiah Simmons showed off his athleticism Thursday night for the Arizona Cardinals.

Simmons had a pick six to put the Cardinals up 26-14 over the New Orleans Saints.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0ih7u01P00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0ih7u01P00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Great news for Travis Etienne

There are reports of a major NFL trade that will have a big impact on former Tiger Travis Etienne. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading RB James Robinson (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy