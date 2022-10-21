Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: 2023 Finance Career and Leadership Academy Application Process
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The 2023 Finance Career and Leadership Academy is a free high school program designed to provide in-depth financial instruction to students, courtesy of Virginia National Bank. But time is running out to apply. “We want to make sure that everyone hears about the application, so...
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
cbs19news
Two Virginia poets earn prestigious poetry rewards
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Two Virginia poets recently received an award for their work from the Poetry Foundation. The foundation is an American literary society that celebrates poets and their work. Rita Dove and Nikki Giovanni have been named recipients of the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize. The award honors...
NBC 29 News
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
WHSV
Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
hburgcitizen.com
Will an old building’s next chapter include Harrisonburg’s new independent book store?
Amanda Friss says Harrisonburg is ready for a new local book store, so she is preparing to launch Parentheses Books with plans to open it in the spring. Friss is launching her Kickstarter campaign Monday to generate start-up funds for the shop. It will be located on the corner of...
WSLS
Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose. Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon. “We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after...
royalexaminer.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
cbs19news
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority hosting the 5th annual Great Pumpkin Smash Composting Event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has announced that they are hosting a Great Pumpkin Smash at the Mcintire Recycling Center, located at 611 McIntire Road Charlottesville. The event will begin from Nov. 5 through Nov. 12 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. Participants have the opportunity to “smash” their...
cbs19news
UVA police investigating items left at UVA's Homer Statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Police are still investigating yet another incident involving the Homer Statue on grounds this weekend. On Saturday morning, October 22, police found a pile of items left in front of the statue. The items included a "civil peace flag," two masks, a Christian cross, and a sealed envelope with a letter inside, seemingly written to Homer.
cbs19news
Missing Juvenile from the Faber Area of Nelson County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Nelson County Sheriff's office is searching for missing a juvenile from the Faber area of Nelson County. The sheriff's office is requesting the public's help to find Skylar M. Cabaniss, described as a white female who is 5’ 6” tall, 16 years old, and 125 pounds.
wfxrtv.com
Amherst Fire Dept. holds Firefighter Competition
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Most of the time firefighters are rushing to put on their gear to hop on a firetruck and help their community–but on Saturday firefighters did it for fun in Amherst County. The Amherst Fire Department held a friendly Firefighter Competition at the Amherst...
kentuckytoday.com
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
cbs19news
5k held to bring awareness to domestic violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. This is a time to bring awareness to resources available to victims of domestic violence. One resource is Shelter for Help and Emergency. Within the last forty years of this shelter, Charlottesville has lost 86 people to domestic violence.
cbs19news
One killed, one hurt in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. near mile marker 117. A vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned in the...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Nelson Sheriff Officers Looking For Missing Teen Girl
Law enforcement agencies across the area are looking for 16 year old Skylar M. Cabaniss of Faber, Virginia. She was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on October 22, 2022 at her home in Faber of East Nelson County, Virginia. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department posted the following message on their Facebook page Saturday.
