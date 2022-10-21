Aledo, Port Arthur Memorial soar in SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings (Oct. 20)

We’re taking a closer look at the top 50 teams across the Lone Star State after Week 8 of the 2022 Texas high school football season

With more than half of the 2022 Texas high school football season officially in the books, it’s time to review and assess how the state’s top teams performed in Week 8.

We’re taking a closer look at the top squads across the Lone Star State in the newest edition of SBLive’s Texas Top 50, our statewide rankings which seek to recognize the 50 best teams in Texas high school football regardless of classification level.

RELATED — Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)? | Top stars, best performances from Week 8 (Oct. 13-15) in Texas high school football

A pair of Class 5A Division I teams — Aledo and Port Arthur Memorial — secured lopsided Week 9 victories to add onto their multi-game wining streaks and soar up the rankings in the latest edition of SBLive's Texas Top 50.

Aledo (6-2, 6-0) clobbered previously undefeated Burleson Centennial in a 64-21 road win that catapulted the Bearcats into sole possession of first place in District 3-5A DI.

Junior quarterback Hauss Hejny headlined an explosive night for the Bearcats' offense with six total touchdowns to lead the squad to its sixth straight district win this year.

Aledo stumbled out of the gate with back-to-back losses to Dallas Parish Episcopal and Denton Guyer to start the season, but has been one of the state's toughest teams to face ever since.

The Bearcats have tallied 52 points or more in four straight district wins and before their victory against Burleson Centennial, their defense had held opponents to 7 points or less for three weeks in a row.

Aledo's recent run of dominance helped them climb 12 spots in this week's edition of the Texas Top 50 power rankings, clawing their way up from No. 42 to No. 30.

The Bearcats, who have won 109 district games in a row stretching back to 2007, will face one of their toughest tests to date against now-district rival Denton Ryan (4-2, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

RELATED — Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Oct. 13-15? | Vote now: Which high school has the best mascot in America? (Championship round)

Port Arthur Memorial, meanwhile, improved to 7-0 overall this season and 5-0 against fellow District 8-5A DI teams by thrashing Baytown Goose Creek Memorial in a 63-13 blowout win during Week 8.

The Titans have looked like the team to beat in Southeast Texas during a dominant first two months of the season.

Led by senior quarterback Davion Wilson, the Titans have eclipsed 40-point mark five times this season thanks to a dangerous offense that has beaten teams badly on the ground and through the air this year.

Port Arthur Memorial is poised to complete an undefeated run to the District 8-5A DI championship after walloping most of its district competition to date.

The Titans eked out pivotal district wins in defensive duels against Crosby (20-13) and Porter (18-17) with a 48-7 blowout victory over Baytown Sterling.

But since the start of October, however, Port Arthur Memorial has played its two finest games of the year with blowout wins against Goose Creek Memorial and La Porte (54-34).

The Titans secured a 20-point road victory against La Porte despite being outgained in terms of total yardage offensively thanks to three combined defensive and special teams touchdowns that made the difference.

They also seized the largest victory of the year to date — a 50-point win against Baytown Goose Creek Memorial during Week 8 — after putting up more than 500 total yards of offense in their highest-scoring game of the season.

Port Arthur Memorial, which moved up nine spots from No. 40 to 31 in this week's Texas Top 50 power rankings, will look to stay hot this week against Baytown Lee (3-4, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 , at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown.

RELATED — SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national high school football rankings (Oct. 17) | What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week (Oct. 20-22)

SBLive’s Texas Top 50 football rankings are compiled by Andrew McCulloch and Buck Ringgold, and will be updated weekly throughout the regular season.

Where does your squad stand in the latest edition of our statewide Texas high school football rankings?

To see which programs climbed into our top 10 and find out which teams made their season debut in this week’s rankings, then check out the latest, updated version of SBLive’s Texas Top 50 below:

Texas Top 50 rankings: WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 | WEEK 5 | WEEK 6 | WEEK 7 | WEEK 8

Texas Small School Top 25 rankings: WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 | WEEK 5 | WEEK 6 | WEEK 7 | WEEK 8 | WEEK 9

Editor’s Note: * represents Texas teams who also hold spots in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national high school football rankings

SBLIVE’S TEXAS TOP 50 FOOTBALL RANKINGS — WEEK 9 (OCT. 19)

1. Austin Westlake Chaparrals (7-0, 5-0)*

Previous ranking: 1st

Last week: W 29-10 at Dripping Springs

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Austin High (2-5, 2-3)

2. Galena Park North Shore Mustangs (7-0, 4-0)*

Previous ranking: 2nd

Last week: W 56-7 vs. Beaumont West Brook

Next game: Oct. 21 at Humble (3-4, 1-3)

3. Denton Guyer Wildcats (7-0, 4-0)*

Previous ranking: 3rd

Last week: W 62-7 at Denton Braswell

Next game: Oct. 20 vs. Allen (6-1, 4-0)

4. Duncanville Panthers (6-0, 4-0)*

Previous ranking: 4th

Last week: W 38-3 vs. Mansfield

Next game: Oct. 20 at Dallas Skyline (0-7, 0-4)

5. Katy Tigers (7-0, 5-0)

Previous ranking: 5th

Last week: BYE

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Katy Cinco Ranch (6-2, 5-1)

6. Southlake Carroll Dragons (7-0, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 6th

Last week: W 49-3 at Keller Central

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Northwest Eaton (3-4, 2-2)

7. Highland Park Scots (7-0, 5-0)

Previous ranking: 7th

Last week: W 51-6 vs. Irving Nimitz

Next game: Oct. 21 at Irving MacArthur (4-3, 3-2)

8. Longview Lobos (7-0, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 8th

Last week: W 49-19 at North Mesquite

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. McKinney North (6-1, 3-1)

9. Cibolo Steele Knights (7-0, 2-0)

Previous ranking: 9th

Last week: W 49-14 at San Marcos

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. San Antonio East Central (3-4, 1-1)

10. Humble Atascocita Eagles (6-1, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 10th

Last week: W 58-0 at Humble

Next game: Oct. 21 at Houston C.E. King (5-2, 3-1)

11. DeSoto Eagles (6-1, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 14th

Last week: W 86-26 at Mansfield Lake Ridge

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Cedar Hill (1-6, 1-3)

12. Allen Eagles (6-1, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 11th

Last week: W 31-28 vs. McKinney

Next game: Oct. 20 at Denton Guyer (7-0, 4-0)

13. Argyle Eagles (7-0, 3-0)

Previous ranking: 12th

Last week: W 24-10 at Frisco Emerson

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Frisco Independence (7-0, 3-0)

14. Spring Westfield Mustangs (6-1, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 16th

Last week: W 64-0 vs. Aldine Eisenhower

Next game: Oct. 20 vs. Aldine MacArthur (2-5, 1-3)

15. Arlington Martin Warriors (6-1, 3-0)

Previous ranking: 15th

Last week: W 69-14 vs. Arlington Sam Houston

Next game: Oct. 21 at Grand Prairie (0-8, 0-4)

16. Prosper Eagles (6-1, 3-1)

Previous ranking: 17th

Last week: W 49-16 at McKinney Boyd

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Denton Braswell (2-5, 0-4)

17. Rockwall Yellowjackets (7-1, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 18th

Last week: W 63-14 at North Forney

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Mesquite (3-5, 1-3)

18. Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (7-0, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 20th

Last week: W 52-0 at Alvin

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Pearland Dawson (4-3, 4-0)

19. San Antonio Brennan Bears (6-1, 5-0)

Previous ranking: 21st

Last week: W 59-0 vs. San Antonio Stevens

Next game: Oct. 20 at San Antonio Sotomayor (1-6, 1-4)

20. College Station Cougars (6-1, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 19th

Last week: W 27-24 (2OT) vs. Leander Glenn

Next game: Oct. 21 at Georgetown (5-2, 3-1)

21. Austin Vandegrift Vipers (6-1, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 23rd

Last week: W 30-22 vs. Round Rock

Next game: Oct. 20 at Round Rock Cedar Ridge (4-3, 3-1)

22. Trophy Club Byron Nelson Bobcats (7-0, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 26th

Last week: W 45-17 at Keller

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Keller Central (1-6, 1-3)

23. Liberty Hill Panthers (7-1, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 22nd

Last week: W 35-14 at Lockhart

Next game: Oct. 28 vs. Bastrop (2-6, 2-2)

24. New Caney Eagles (7-0, 5-0)

Previous ranking: 28th

Last week: W 44-0 at Conroe Grand Oaks

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Cleveland (1-6, 1-4)

25. Mansfield Timberview Wolves (7-0, 5-0)

Previous ranking: 29th

Last week: W 60-0 vs. Dallas Molina

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Dallas Sunset (1-7, 0-6)

26. Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (5-2, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 24th

Last week: W 49-35 at Crandall

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Mesquite Poteet (2-5, 2-2)

27. Dripping Springs Tigers (6-1, 4-1)

Previous ranking: 13th

Last week: L 29-10 vs. Austin Westlake

Next game: Oct. 21 at Lake Travis (4-3, 4-1)

28. The Woodlands Highlanders (6-2, 5-1)

Previous ranking: 30th

Last week: W 34-3 at The Woodlands College Park

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Conroe Caney Creek (1-6, 0-5)

29. Frisco Reedy Lions (8-0, 6-0)

Previous ranking: 35th

Last week: W 42-6 at Sherman

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Frisco (6-1, 5-0)

30. Aledo Bearcats (6-2, 6-0)

Previous ranking: 42nd

Last week: W 64-21 at Burleson Centennial

Next game: Oct. 21 at Denton Ryan (4-2, 4-1)

31. Port Arthur Memorial Titans (7-0, 5-0)

Previous ranking: 40th

Last week: W 63-13 vs. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial

Next game: Oct. 21 at Baytown Lee (3-4, 1-4)

32. Round Rock Dragons (6-1, 3-1)

Previous ranking: 27th

Last week: L 30-22 at Austin Vandegrift

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Round Rock McNeil (2-5, 0-4)

33. Odessa Permian Panthers (6-1, 1-1)

Previous ranking: 25th

Last week: L 33-25 vs. Midland Legacy

Next game: Oct. 21 at Wolfforth Frenship (6-1, 2-0)

34. Harker Heights Knights (6-1, 3-0)

Previous ranking: 32nd

Last week: BYE

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Temple (6-2, 4-0)

35. Houston C.E. King Panthers (4-2, 2-1)

Previous ranking: 34th

Last week: W 55-0 at Beaumont United

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Humble Atascocita (6-1, 4-0)

36. Temple Wildcats (6-2, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 36th

Last week: W 31-27 vs. Hutto

Next game: Oct. 21 at Harker Heights (6-1, 3-0)

37. Klein Collins Tigers (7-0, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 41st

Last week: W 28-17 vs. Klein Forest

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Klein Cain (6-1, 3-1)

38. North Crowley Panthers (7-0, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 50th

Last week: W 47-27 at Weatherford

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Hurst Bell (5-2, 2-2)

39. Katy Tompkins Falcons (4-2, 2-2)

Previous ranking: 33rd

Last week: W 55-21 vs. Katy Morton Ranch

Next game: Oct. 20 at Katy Mayde Creek (2-6, 0-6)

40. Stephenville Yellow Jackets (7-0, 1-0)

Previous ranking: 39th

Last week: W 63-20 vs. Life Waxahachie

Next game: Oct. 21 at China Spring (7-1, 2-0)

41. Lancaster Tigers (5-2, 3-1)

Previous ranking: 43rd

Last week: W 56-6 vs. Forney

Next game: Oct. 21 at West Mesquite (3-4, 0-4)

42. Denton Ryan Raiders (4-2, 4-1)

Previous ranking: 38th

Last week: BYE

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Aledo (6-2, 6-0)

43. Lake Travis Cavaliers (4-3, 4-1)

Previous ranking: 44th

Last week: W 45-21 at Austin Anderson

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Dripping Springs (6-1, 4-1)

44. Cypress Ranch Mustangs (5-2, 3-1)

Previous ranking : 31st

Last week: L 24-17 at Cypress Bridgeland

Next game: Oct. 20 vs. Cypress Lakes (2-5, 1-3)

45. Dallas Parish Episcopal Panthers (6-1, 1-0)

Previous ranking: 46th

Last week: W 42-6 at San Antonio Cornerstone

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Fort Worth Nolan (1-6, 0-2)

46. Texarkana Texas High Tigers (6-1, 3-0)

Previous ranking: 45th

Last week: W 42-35 vs. Marshall

Next game: Oct. 21 at Nacogdoches (1-7, 1-3)

47. Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (8-0, 4-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: W 51-3 vs. Bryan Rudder

Next game: Oct. 21 at Huntsville (3-4, 2-1)

48. Carthage Bulldogs (8-0, 4-0)

Previous ranking: 48th

Last week: W 49-0 at Rusk

Next game: Oct. 21 vs. Center (5-2, 2-1)

49. Manvel Mavericks (5-2, 4-1)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: W 28-23 vs. Richmond Foster

Next game: Oct. 21 at Magnolia (3-5, 2-4)

50. San Benito Greyhounds (7-0, 2-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: W 49-3 vs. Brownsville Rivera

Next game: Oct. 21 at Harlingen (7-0, 2-0)

Dropped out: Burleson Centennial (#37), Amarillo Tascosa (#47), Richmond Foster (#49).