Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
Freeman should put more effort into charging and getting convictions of criminals instead of worrying about out of state arrest warrants for abortion. The states issuing the warrants must be willing to extradite the person first. If not minnesota cops will not arrest on an out of state warrant
Reply
12
bluebirds fly
5d ago
wow, no woman is going to be arrested for getting an abortion in states where it's illegal, only doctors. This is just hype before the elections.
Reply(3)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
Ellison sues subcontractor accused of obstructing wage theft investigation
The Viking Lakes luxury apartments under construction in Eagan, Minn. on May 5, 2022. Photo by Jan Ramstad. A Twin Cities-based construction subcontractor under investigation for wage theft is now facing a lawsuit from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court alleges construction contractor...
knsiradio.com
Three People Arrested in Alleged Meat Theft Ring Affecting Minnesota and Other Midwestern States
(KNSI) — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in stealing semi-trailer loads of frozen beef in a multi-million dollar theft ring covering several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. According to the Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office, they began looking into the thefts in June and initially believed...
A timeline of events since George Floyd's arrest and murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Today the jury selection for the state trial of J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao was scheduled to begin. While Kueng took a plea deal on Monday morning, Thao will still go to trial. Here is a timeline of key events beginning with George Floyd's arrest on...
Man sentenced to two years for role in conspiracy to buy illegal gun used in Truck Park shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his connection to the illegal purchase of multiple firearms, including one used in last year's deadly Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting in St. Paul. Jerome Fletcher Horton, 26, received a 25-month...
Kueng takes plea deal, Thao agrees to let judge decide his case
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours before jury selection for their state trial was scheduled to begin, former Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing and Tou Thao agreed to a stipulated evidence trial. Kueng and Thao were both charged with aiding...
fox9.com
Father pleads guilty to charges connected to St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged with helping his son move the bodies of four people murdered in St. Paul to a remote cornfield in western Wisconsin has pleaded guilty. Darren Lee Osborne pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in December.
Kueng takes plea deal ahead of state trial
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. This is a developing update. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available. Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are heading...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Man sentenced to 9.75 years in prison in connection to downtown Minneapolis phone scheme
MINNEAPOLIS — It was a punch that brought to public light an ongoing, and often violent, scheme in downtown Minneapolis. Kevron Williams Gray and his friends tricked a young man into handing over his cell phone outside the Gay 90s bar late one night in July under the guise that they were adding their rap group to the victim's social media.
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
fox9.com
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
'We need to figure out what happened' | How did the Roseville shelter-in-place alert accidentally spread so far?
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — As they searched for a homicide suspect Tuesday morning, Roseville Police called for a shelter-in-place, designed to reach people within a one-square-mile radius of the scene on Ryan Avenue. But as tens of thousands of people in the Twin Cities metro area soon discovered, the alert...
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
Frozen beef theft leads feds to multi-state crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the...
17-year-old homicide suspect arrested after shelter-in-place 'inadvertently' sent to wide area of the metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A homicide suspect is in custody following a shelter-in-place alert that was received by people living and working in a large swath of the metro on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The initial alert...
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
fox9.com
Second gentleman to rally for DFL candidates in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Days after a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to the Twin Cities, her husband is set to make a visit of his own to rally for DFL candidates. The Minnesota DFL says Doug Emhoff will take part in three events on Tuesday, including two rounds of door-knocking in the metro before a "get out the vote" rally in St. Louis Park with members of the Jewish community. Emhoff will be joined by candidates including Rep. Angie Craig who's locked in a tight race in 2nd Congressional District. A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll last week had Craig leading Republican challenger Tyler Kistner by just a point with four percent of voters remaining undecided.
Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer
Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
US Sen. Paul Wellstone remembered 20 years after his tragic death
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in 2017 to mark the 15-year anniversary of U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone's death. Twenty years ago today, U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone was tragically killed along with his wife, daughter and five others in a plane crash on Minnesota's Iron Range.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 10