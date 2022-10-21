(FOX 9) - Days after a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to the Twin Cities, her husband is set to make a visit of his own to rally for DFL candidates. The Minnesota DFL says Doug Emhoff will take part in three events on Tuesday, including two rounds of door-knocking in the metro before a "get out the vote" rally in St. Louis Park with members of the Jewish community. Emhoff will be joined by candidates including Rep. Angie Craig who's locked in a tight race in 2nd Congressional District. A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll last week had Craig leading Republican challenger Tyler Kistner by just a point with four percent of voters remaining undecided.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO