ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 10

Guest
5d ago

Freeman should put more effort into charging and getting convictions of criminals instead of worrying about out of state arrest warrants for abortion. The states issuing the warrants must be willing to extradite the person first. If not minnesota cops will not arrest on an out of state warrant

Reply
12
bluebirds fly
5d ago

wow, no woman is going to be arrested for getting an abortion in states where it's illegal, only doctors. This is just hype before the elections.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Kueng takes plea deal, Thao agrees to let judge decide his case

MINNEAPOLIS — Hours before jury selection for their state trial was scheduled to begin, former Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing and Tou Thao agreed to a stipulated evidence trial. Kueng and Thao were both charged with aiding...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Kueng takes plea deal ahead of state trial

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing. This is a developing update. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available. Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are heading...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL

(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
B105

Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar

The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Frozen beef theft leads feds to multi-state crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox9.com

Second gentleman to rally for DFL candidates in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Days after a visit by Vice President Kamala Harris to the Twin Cities, her husband is set to make a visit of his own to rally for DFL candidates. The Minnesota DFL says Doug Emhoff will take part in three events on Tuesday, including two rounds of door-knocking in the metro before a "get out the vote" rally in St. Louis Park with members of the Jewish community. Emhoff will be joined by candidates including Rep. Angie Craig who's locked in a tight race in 2nd Congressional District. A KSTP/SurveyUSA poll last week had Craig leading Republican challenger Tyler Kistner by just a point with four percent of voters remaining undecided.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day.  MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Knock, knock, who’s there? That’s the question this election will answer

Door-knocking by political candidates is a time-honored tradition in Minnesota politics. That is especially true this campaign season, as the high-stakes battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature could hinge on just a few hundred votes in a small number of competitive districts. The Republicans door-knocked through the 2020 election; the Democrats took a hiatus [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy