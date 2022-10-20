Read full article on original website
click orlando
Deputies ID man shot, killed in Pine Hills; reward offered for arrest
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Pine Hills. Deputies were called early Sunday to 5600 block of Perrine Drive, just west of Pine Hills Road, for reports of gunfire.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man arrested after allegedly groping teen waitress
A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s waitress by her buttock and rubbing his hand along the girl’s thigh while telling her that she had “nice legs.”. The unwanted touching occurred at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell where 65-year-old Larry...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed, woman hurt in shooting in Pine Hills; reward being offered in case
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead and injured a woman early Sunday in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. outside a home...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man lands back behind bars after violating probation
A Leesburg man found himself behind bars Friday afternoon after being arrested on a petition to vacate his probation. Donald Lee Duncan, 32, had been placed on probation earlier this year after being convicted of stealing a security guard’s phone from a local internet café. On Dec. 3...
villages-news.com
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies
A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man serving life sentence, indicted on 31-year-old cold case murder charge
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man serving a life sentence for beating a Titusville woman to death was indicted by a grand jury on a 31-year-old cold case Monday. Michael Townson, 53, of Orlando is accused of killing a Daytona Beach woman, Linda Lois Little, over 31 years ago. Little was reported missing on October 14, 1991, and was never seen or heard from again, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida Office of the State Attorney.
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man nabbed with 55 grams of marijuana in four individually wrapped plastic bags
A Leesburg man was nabbed with 55 grams of marijuana in four individually wrapped plastic bags. Tramaine Arnez Martin Jr., 27, of 147 Bayou Circle, was traveling in a dark gray Chrysler on Wednesday which was pulled over in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson
Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
fox35orlando.com
Driver allegedly involved in street racing, chase in Orlando that left trooper hurt arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old driver of a BMW allegedly involved in street racing and a chase that left a trooper hurt in Orlando early Saturday is facing several charges, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three others who were in the vehicle – including a teenager – were also arrested.
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle School
A troubled teenager in Marion County, Florida steals $13,500 from her grandmother and began handing it all out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School. Now police and school officials are trying to recover the stolen money.
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department asking for help identifying check fraud suspect
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of cashing fraudulent checks at Truist Bank. In a social media post, OPD stated that the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly cashed over $10,000 in fraudulent checks at the Truist Bank located at 3500 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala.
click orlando
17-year-old boy dies after stepping into traffic, being struck, Daytona Beach police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after stepping into traffic and being struck Friday in Daytona Beach, police said. The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Old Kings and Big Tree roads, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. [TRENDING:...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested after alleged attack on mother of his child
A Leesburg man was charged with battering a woman after dropping off their child at her home. Marcus Cortuz Johnson, 38, dropped the child off this past Sunday at the woman’s residence in the 1200 block of Penn Street, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. An argument started between the child’s mother and Johnson. When the woman asked him to leave the property, he allegedly struck her on the right side of her face. She called the police and Johnson left the residence.
Girl, 14, is arrested for emptying her grandmother's safe and handing out $10,000 in cash to her classmates - and cops have only recovered $700!
A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother, officials said. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies believe man found shot and killed in car could be connected to shooting in Eatonville
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County detectives say a man who was found shot in a car and died could be connected to a shooting in Eatonville. Deputies say on Friday, law enforcement was investigating a possible shooting on Samuel Street in Eatonville. Once on the scene, detectives found bullet casings on the ground, but no victims or witnesses.
98online.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
(Villages-news) A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
