TH Chamber asking for public input in community survey
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After an initial community census reportedly went well for the Terre Haute Chamber, organizers are once again asking for the public’s input. The Chamber, along with people behind the See You in Terre Haute Community Plan are surveying people that are part of...
9th annual ‘Kids for Coats” benefits hundreds in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The line was out the door at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, as the Sullivan County Salvation Army hosted hundreds of kids for their 9th annual “coats for kids” event. Michele Smith, the chairman for the advisory council of Sullivan County’s Salvation...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Multiple injuries in accident on 3rd and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch confirmed there were multiple injuries in a crash Monday evening on US-41 near College Ave. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles. This story will continue to be updated as we learn more information.
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a ball cap, army green hoodie, jeans and work boots.
Early voting totals ‘a little low’ so far in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With just over two weeks until Election Day, Vigo County Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore said early voting turnout is “a little lower” than usual. Through Monday, 3,874 ballots had been cast, with about 75% happening in person, according to the Vigo County...
