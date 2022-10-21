ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Interstate Fair brings back fan favorites and new additions

By Alexa Daly
 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Pensacola Interstate fair is back until Oct. 30, with crews working year-round to bring the community fun for the whole family.

“There’s about four or five of us that are out here year-round preparing, booking all these spots making sure everything is in place to make sure we put on a stellar event each year for the community to make sure everyone can come out and have a good time,” said Dondi Frenkel of Pensacola Interstate Fair.

Man found dead in Molino, shot multiple times

The Interstate Fair brought back all the fair classics like funnel cakes, rides and games, but this year there are some new additions. A new act Puppy Pals will be performing this year, where you can see adorable puppies do tricks and run through optical courses.

“Spectators can expect unusual and unorthodox comedy. Involving dogs especially,” said Puppy Pals host, Renaldo Calienes.

The fair is also going digital this year. Attendees will buy admission tickets at the main entrance and can reload their fair cards at the kiosks located around the fairgrounds.

The fair also has live performances lined up including tribute bans playing favorites from the Beach Boys and Foreigner and Stix. On the 29th, the popular country group Parmalee will perform as the headliner. All shows are free with entry.

Those at the State Fair work to bring excitement to the community each year.

“When you see the impact you have a young child who comes out and their eyes are so big and there’s lights everywhere there’s food so many things to do that’s what makes it all worthwhile.” Said Frenkel.

Staff expects over 200,000 people to attend the Interstate Fair.

