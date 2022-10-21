Read full article on original website
10NEWS
Beloved southwest eagle pair rebuilds nest wiped out by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla — Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwest Florida, leaving many people to rebuild and try to put their lives back together following the storm. One of the area's famous animal couples is also rebuilding after Ian battered the area and wiped away their nest. Harriet and...
10NEWS
Michigan teen pleads guilty to fatal school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24...
10NEWS
Retired Georgia trooper who starred in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies
DUBLIN, Ga. — Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay passed away on Friday night, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Larry Dean from Dublin also confirmed his passing. Gay was a respected trooper for the Georgia Department of Public Safety and had a long and established career,...
10NEWS
Experts say Florida property insurance premiums likely to go up after Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — It’s been a few weeks since Hurricane Ian, but years of its impact lie ahead. “We estimate Hurricane Ian will be the second largest US catastrophe on record,” said Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute. “We’re projecting an insured loss in excess of $60 billion.”
10NEWS
DeSantis, Crist set to debate Monday night
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday night is the only time people will see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist debate in front of each other as both make their claims on why they should be elected as governor. More than one million Floridians have already submitted...
