Clayton County, GA

Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial

ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Student shot near school in Gwinnett County, district says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County Public Schools student was shot near one of its schools Wednesday, according to the school district. In a letter to parents and guardians, Norcross High School Principal Will Bishop said one of their students was involved in the shooting incident near the high school.
Driver killed in overnight crash on I-85 in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-85 overnight, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said it appears the driver lost control of her vehicle and that's what caused her to crash. Police added though that the incident is still under investigation. News happens...
Atlanta hostage situation prompts concern for ambulance response times

ATLANTA — A welfare check-turned-SWAT situation in Atlanta is now raising another issue: ambulance response times. Police were called to a home where a woman was stabbed to death and a man had barricaded himself inside along North Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Officers originally called the incident a hostage situation, learning the woman was killed after they were able to get into the home.
