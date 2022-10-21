Read full article on original website
Missing 17-year-old Douglasville boy accidentally provided clue that led investigator to his body
ATLANTA — New information emerged Tuesday about the discovery of the body of 17-year-old Yaron Khaturi on Saturday, more than three weeks after he disappeared. The cause of death is still under investigation. It turns out that it was Yaron himself who provided the clue that led a private...
Officer shoots, kills driver in Midtown Atlanta road rage incident, authorities say
ATLANTA — A road rage incident ended with an Atlanta police officer firing their gun Tuesday night at a busy Midtown Atlanta intersection. A man is dead and a woman is stable in the hospital, according to investigators. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the it all...
20-year-old found dead while in custody at Fulton County Jail identified
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway at the Fulton County Jail after a 20-year-old was found dead while in custody last week. The Fulton County Medical Examiner has now identified the detainee as Shamar Mcleroy. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with Mcleroy's grandmother, Rosie Gray, about his death....
Family demands change after man dies in Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 20-year-old Shamar Mcelroy showed up outside the Fulton County jail Tuesday evening to hold a vigil in his honor. He was found dead in his jail cell on Oct. 19, 2022. Mcelroy's family told 11Alive his death was being treated as a...
Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty on most charges in federal abuse trial
ATLANTA — A jury found a suspended Clayton County sheriff guilty on six of seven federal abuse charges on Wednesday afternoon. Victor Hill was accused of violating the constitutional rights of seven Clayton County jail inmates by forcing them into restraint chairs for hours at a time with little provocation. Hill told the jury he did it to maintain order in the jail.
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Brookwood High School lifts soft lockdown, police say 'no credible threat' over weapon concern
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two incidents at and around Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County sent students into lockdowns on Wednesday: a suspect search in the area and then a weapon search inside the school, police said. At this time, the school is still in what it calls a "soft...
Student shot near school in Gwinnett County, district says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County Public Schools student was shot near one of its schools Wednesday, according to the school district. In a letter to parents and guardians, Norcross High School Principal Will Bishop said one of their students was involved in the shooting incident near the high school.
Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The...
Atlanta Police ask public for help identifying man in connection to attempted home burglary
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused in an attempted home burglary. According to APD, the man, pictured below, is accused of kicking in the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road on Sept. 24. Video shows the man walking onto the porch and approaching the home.
Driver killed in overnight crash on I-85 in DeKalb County
ATLANTA — A woman is dead following a single vehicle crash on I-85 overnight, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said it appears the driver lost control of her vehicle and that's what caused her to crash. Police added though that the incident is still under investigation. News happens...
Man shot multiple times at West Midtown night club, witnesses tell police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to figure out what happened early Monday morning at a nightclub in West Midtown, Atlanta. Officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a person shot at Revel Night Club off Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. The club is nearby the popular The Works shopping/dining development.
Atlanta hostage situation prompts concern for ambulance response times
ATLANTA — A welfare check-turned-SWAT situation in Atlanta is now raising another issue: ambulance response times. Police were called to a home where a woman was stabbed to death and a man had barricaded himself inside along North Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Officers originally called the incident a hostage situation, learning the woman was killed after they were able to get into the home.
Police find nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in Clayton County storage facility
ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana inside a vehicle within a storage facility business. Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway after a silent alarm went off at the business. The department said police called in the Clayton County Narcotic Unit after discovering "illegal narcotics" at the facility.
'You hear people yelling' | People scatter as man drives down busy sidewalk in Little Five Points
ATLANTA — A man was arrested Sunday night after driving his car down a busy sidewalk, as the Little Five Points Halloween Festival was winding down. It was just before 8 p.m. a woman started recording on her phone as a man drove past them on the sidewalk in front of the Porter, Drugstore Gallery and Criminal Records on Euclid Avenue.
Family of missing Douglasville teen found dead talks where son was discovered, struggles before disappearance
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — One day after 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri's remains were found in Douglasville near one of the last locations he was seen, his dad spoke to 11Alive's Jon Shirek on the tragic and mysterious disappearance of his teen son. Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor...
Henry County Police searching for missing 75-year-old Stockbridge woman
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 75-year-old Stockbridge woman is missing. Henry County Police said Nam Sun Johnson was reported missing Tuesday. She was last seen by Hudson Bridge Road near Jodeco Road and was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with flowers on it, police said. Anyone who...
Gwinnett County man sentenced for raping, molesting two girls after years of abuse
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was convicted and sentenced on Thursday for raping and molesting two young girls over years of sexual abuse, according to a Gwinnett County District Attorney. A jury announced the conviction of 44-year-old Nelson Ayala on 20 counts of rape, aggravated child...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Meriwether County man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for attempting to murder his own mom by drowning her in a bathtub after he kidnapped her, the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney said. Dustin Michael Greene, 38, was found guilty by a Meriwether...
