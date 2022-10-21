Read full article on original website
"Super weed" found in three more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
Fareway joins Iowa's fight against human trafficking
DES MOINES, Iowa – Fareway Stores, Inc. has joined the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative. More than 590 businesses and organizations have joined IBAT since it launched in January 2022. Businesses are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something,” and “Do Something.” Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa. Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
Adams Publishing buying 13-member Montana newspaper group
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adams Publishing Group, the Minnesota-based company that owns community newspapers in 19 states, is purchasing a 13-member Montana newspaper group, the companies announced. Adams Publishing CEO Mark Adams said Monday the purchase of Yellowstone Newspapers is expected to close on Nov. 1. The price was...
MN mine developers plan to move processing plant to ND
TAMARACK, Minn. (AP) — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to...
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
State auditor race matches Democrat Rob Sand vs. Republican Todd Halbur
Candidates running to be Iowa’s taxpayer watchdog both worked in state government and say they have demonstrated their ability to hold public agencies accountable for waste, fraud and abuse. Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand is running for re-election to a second four-year term. He faces Republican challenger Todd Halbur,...
Crockett picks up Trump endorsement for Minnesota SOS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Kim Crockett picked up Donald Trump's endorsement Tuesday in her run for secretary of state against incumbent Democrat Steve Simon. Trump's endorsement on Truth Social claimed that election fraud in Minnesota is “rampant” and that Crockett would “get to the bottom of that.”
Don't veer for deer
MINNESOTA-You'll have to be extra careful out on the roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson said there's been increased deer activity these past few weeks. Harvesting equipment has been pushing deer out of fields and into forests near roads. If you are about to collide with a deer, don't swerve out of the way. Instead, hit the brakes. If you strike the deer, pull off to the side of the road, turn on your hazard lights, and stay inside your car while you wait for the state patrol to arrive. The level of deer is expected to increase even more as the harvest continues.
St. Ansgar man pleads guilty in connection to Nashua woman's drug death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed someone. Eric A. Young, 43 of St. Ansgar, entered a guilty plea Monday to distribution of methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Young gave meth to a woman from Nashua on the night of March 18, 2021. Young admitted to selling the drug to the woman for $90 and being present when she passed out.
