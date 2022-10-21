MINNESOTA-You'll have to be extra careful out on the roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson said there's been increased deer activity these past few weeks. Harvesting equipment has been pushing deer out of fields and into forests near roads. If you are about to collide with a deer, don't swerve out of the way. Instead, hit the brakes. If you strike the deer, pull off to the side of the road, turn on your hazard lights, and stay inside your car while you wait for the state patrol to arrive. The level of deer is expected to increase even more as the harvest continues.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO