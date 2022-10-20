Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Harriet I. Phend
Harriet I. Phend, 89, Middlebury, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1932. She is survived by six children, Brenda Vaughan, Middlebury, Robert W. Phend, Texas, Victoria L. (Jim) Snyder, Bourbon, James A. (Cathy) Phend, Plymouth, Cynthia J. Brauneker, Warsaw, and Pamela K. (Dan Litomisky) Phend, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Kay Allen Flenar
Mr. Kay Allen Flenar, 85, Etna Green, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Kay was born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Decatur to the late Seth and Mildred (Robbins) Flenar. He graduated from Mentone High School in 1955, where he played...
inkfreenews.com
Debra Ann Born
Debra Ann Born, 65, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on Oct. 16, 1957. On March 20, 1997, she married Henry Ernest Born. Surviving is her loving husband, Henry; children Jason J. (Norma) Kethcart, Huntington, Nevada S. Elliot, Kendallville,...
inkfreenews.com
Gloria Elaine Whiting
Gloria Elaine Whiting, 94, North Manchester, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington. She was born on Oct. 9, 1928. On Jan. 22, 1950, Gloria married John W. Whiting. The two were wed for almost 71 years before John passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.
inkfreenews.com
Christopher M. Evett — PENDING
Christopher M. Evett, 50, North Webster, passed away unexpectedly in his residence on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster.
inkfreenews.com
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
inkfreenews.com
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
inkfreenews.com
Gabe’s Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — Another option for buying clothes, toys and home goods is open in Warsaw. Gabe’s, a discount retailer which carries all of the above and more, had its grand opening and ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Oct. 22. It’s located in the former Carson’s at 2856 Frontage Road.
inkfreenews.com
Loraine H. Crowder
Loraine H. Crowder, 86, South Whitley, died peacefully at 4:24 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City, where she was admitted on Friday. She was born on Nov. 22, 1935. On Aug. 21, 1953, she married Homer R. Crowder. Homer died on July 3, 2016.
inkfreenews.com
Roberta F. Evans — UPDATED
Roberta Evans, 90, Rochester, died at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in her home in Rochester. She was born March 10, 1932. She married Gene Evans on July 26, 1953; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Karen Gene Tislow and James Lee Evans, both...
inkfreenews.com
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
inkfreenews.com
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Jay was born April 3, 1964. On June 7, 1986, he married Kimberly B. Steele; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aric (Mandi Poe) Vanlandingham, Van Buren; daughter,...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Shenefield — PENDING
Ruth Shenefield, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Four Recently Hired As Warsaw Firefighters
WARSAW — Four men have recently been hired as firefighters with Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. Chad Bassett, Tristan Pass, Matt Koldyke, and Logan Keener all come to WWFT with prior experience at area fire departments. Logan Keener. Keener is from Allen County and has five years of prior fire service...
inkfreenews.com
Follow The Yellow Brick Road To The Syracuse Library
SYRACUSE — A storm has blown into Syracuse, bringing a little bit of Oz with it to the Syracuse Public Library. This Halloween children and their families will tour different “The Wizard of Oz” scenes from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and meet some of L. Frank Baum’s fantastic characters, too.
inkfreenews.com
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, SR 15 south, of West CR 400S, Claypool. Driver: Tyler L. Mulldune, 33, West CR 250S, Warsaw. Mulldune said his tire blew, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and it to roll four or five times. Witnesses said that Mulldune was trying to pass other vehicles at a high rate of speed on a double yellow line and curve before the accident occurred. Damage up to $25,000.
inkfreenews.com
Paul Beezley — PENDING
Paul Beezley, 84, Syracuse, died Oct. 21, 2022, in his residence in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Fred L. Slabaugh
Fred L. Slabaugh, 82, Elkhart, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born March 27, 1940. Mr. Slabaugh is survived by his sister, Esther Yoder, Nappanee. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Spooktakular In Warsaw Set For Oct. 28
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw and the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 on Friday, Oct. 28. Costume contest registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, downtown trick-or-treating will be from 6-7 p.m....
