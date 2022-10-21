Professional Armed Forces Rodeo in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo is in Topeka this weekend in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association is a veterans organization comprised of active-duty, retired servicemen and women, reservists, National Guard and honorably discharged veterans from all branches of the service. The organization’s goal is to provide a venue where men and women who share the bond of military service can come together and compete in the sport of rodeo.

The World Championship Rodeo runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Landon Arena. The event includes:

Bull riding

Break away roping

Tie down roping

Bareback and saddle bronc riding

Chute dogging

Steer wrestling

Team roping

Barrel racing

Cowboy mounted shooting

Dates and times for the rodeo are:

Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.







































































