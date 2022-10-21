Professional Armed Forces Rodeo in Topeka this weekend
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo is in Topeka this weekend in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association is a veterans organization comprised of active-duty, retired servicemen and women, reservists, National Guard and honorably discharged veterans from all branches of the service. The organization’s goal is to provide a venue where men and women who share the bond of military service can come together and compete in the sport of rodeo.Topeka VA Medical Center hosts drive-by parade for veterans
The World Championship Rodeo runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Landon Arena. The event includes:
- Bull riding
- Break away roping
- Tie down roping
- Bareback and saddle bronc riding
- Chute dogging
- Steer wrestling
- Team roping
- Barrel racing
- Cowboy mounted shooting
Dates and times for the rodeo are:
- Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.
