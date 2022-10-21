ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional Armed Forces Rodeo in Topeka this weekend

By Keith Horinek
 5 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo is in Topeka this weekend in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association is a veterans organization comprised of active-duty, retired servicemen and women, reservists, National Guard and honorably discharged veterans from all branches of the service. The organization’s goal is to provide a venue where men and women who share the bond of military service can come together and compete in the sport of rodeo.

Topeka VA Medical Center hosts drive-by parade for veterans

The World Championship Rodeo runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Landon Arena. The event includes:

  • Bull riding
  • Break away roping
  • Tie down roping
  • Bareback and saddle bronc riding
  • Chute dogging
  • Steer wrestling
  • Team roping
  • Barrel racing
  • Cowboy mounted shooting

Dates and times for the rodeo are:

  • Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

