Tom Brady Slams Rumors Of Leaving NFL Mid-Season, Admitting There Is 'No Retirement In My Future'

Staying in the game!

Just months after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced and recanted his football retirement, it seems the NFL legend isn’t going anywhere!

Earlier this week, the football GOAT responded to whispers regarding him leaving the league mid-season , clarifying that contrary to speculation there is “no retirement in my future."

"Well that's really why I'm here, I'm here to announce, finally, you guys have pushed me to the brink,” Brady initially joked when asked about the rumors before offering an emphatic “no."

"I love the sport, I love the teammates,” the 45-year-old athlete elaborated, “and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have.”

Though Brady may be sticking around in the NFL, questions loom as to whether the star player will remain in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen .

Over the past few months, the pair, who tied the knot in 2009, have sparked widespread whispers surrounding the state of their 13-year marriage.

Just last week, an insider shared that the Victoria’s Secret alum was officially “done” trying to keep her relationship afloat with her longtime husband, reportedly looking to “move on.”

"She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult,” spilled an unnamed source close to the couple, adding that that Brazilian beauty “doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

Though it seems Bündchen is reportedly “doing okay” amid her split from the football star, with whom she shares two children Benjamin , 12, and Vivian , 9, “she doesn’t have much contact with Tom,” per the insider.

"She is just trying to figure out her life,” they added of the model, who has been living apart from her famous husband since late summer.

While Bundchen "feels bad for the kids," per the source, the model reportedly "doesn't expect any custody issues” as they continue to co-parent their children.