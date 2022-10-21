ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Experts seeing a rise in catalytic converter thefts

By Web Staff
 5 days ago
$62 million. That's how much money one insurance company said they've paid out this year alone in catalytic converter theft claims.

The metal piece under your car mostly goes unnoticed...except by the thieves who make money by selling them. Officials said the number of thefts has spiked in 2022, and police across the commonwealth are trying to fight it.

In Richmond, law enforcement is partnering up with Midas of Richmond to paint catalytic converters for free.

In Hampton Roads, local areas have been having VIN etching events. It's where your vehicle's VIN number is etched into your catalytic converter. There's an event happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Newport News Park on Jefferson Avenue.

