Spokane, WA

New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Man Drops ID Info After Allegedly Trying to Rob Washington Bank

A Spokane man was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham — and he led police right to him. Mark D. Gotcher, 65, was charged with attempted first-degree robbery after allegedly walking into the bank Friday around 10:30 a.m. and saying, "This is a bank robbery," Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Oct. 24.
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Center Square

Spokane agencies unite on plan to disband homeless camp

(The Center Square) – Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police investigating body found by Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘An embarrassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM

Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighters put out garage fire on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Large family escapes house fire with pets in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E. Marshall Avenue. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8 a.m., they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPOKANE, WA

