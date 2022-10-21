Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
Jewels Helping Hands, I-90 homeless campers react to emergency operations center
SPOKANE, Wash. — City and county leaders say rising crime and dropping temperatures have made clearing the I-90 homeless encampment an urgent priority. They believe it can be done by November 15 this year. "We are going to solve this issue not in a year, not in eight months,...
Chronicle
Man Drops ID Info After Allegedly Trying to Rob Washington Bank
A Spokane man was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham — and he led police right to him. Mark D. Gotcher, 65, was charged with attempted first-degree robbery after allegedly walking into the bank Friday around 10:30 a.m. and saying, "This is a bank robbery," Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Oct. 24.
Spokane agencies unite on plan to disband homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting...
Spokane Valley police investigating stabbing off E. Indiana, juvenile in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are investigating a reported stabbing off of E. Indiana near the Spokane River. The stabbing happened on Tuesday evening and left a juvenile in critical condition. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to a...
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans emergency operations center as I-90 camp clearing date approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is moving forward with plans to remove people and their belongings off the Department of Transportation's property, and on Tuesday, set up an emergency operations center. The center will be a place for service providers and officials to meet as they work toward...
Police investigating body found by Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
KREM
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
‘An embarrassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
KREM
Day of the Dead celebration returns to Spokane
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Day of the Dead celebration makes its return to the Spokane area next Sunday. The celebration is organized in partnership with Spokane's Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA). The event will include ofrendas or altars, food, dances, lvendors, piñatas, mariachis and kids' activities. The...
Firefighters put out garage fire on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
FOX 28 Spokane
Early morning house fire leaves one Spokane family outside in the cold, struggling
SPOKANE, Wash. – What started as the faint smell of smoke during the early morning hours of Monday, turned into a fire breaking out in one family’s home, leaving them stranded outside in the cold. “Everything was yellow, and I thought there was something wrong with me, and...
See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities
There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing. What is...
Is Spokane a good place to retire?
Read an article about best cities to retire in America, the top-ranked cities are located in Arizona, Florida and Louisiana. How about Spokane?
KHQ Right Now
Large family escapes house fire with pets in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E. Marshall Avenue. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8 a.m., they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of the...
9 people escape house fire in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
