Texans look to build on first win when they visit Las Vegas Raiders

(SportsRadio 610) - Both teams are coming off their respective bye week, and both are chomping at the bit to hit the field for different reasons.

The Texans, 1-3-1, are coming off their first win of the season, a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Dameon Pierce quite literally dragged the Texans to victory, rushing for 99 yards on 26 attempts including a touchdown and 17 broken tackles.

Dragged .

That’s not to discredit the defensive effort by the Texans defense, which was solid and stifled the Jags on key third-down plays while coming up with two drive killing turnovers, highlighted by Derek Stingley Jr.’s first career interception.

The Texans have been close in other games, but unable to finish.

The bye week has allowed the Texans to give more preparation and rest time to the highly anticipated, presumptive debut of rookie linebacker Christian Harris.

Harris was cleared to practice two weeks ago after starting the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury sustained in training camp.

The standout linebacker from Alabama hasn’t played a football game since his stellar three sacks and a forced-fumble performance in the Crimson Tide’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in the National Championship game in January.

The Texans are expecting to have a number of players return from injury, including defensive back Tavierre Thomas, who brings depth and adds versatility to the defense.

Meanwhile, the Raiders (1-4) are anxiously awaiting to take the field themselves Sunday, as they’d like to get that bitter taste of defeat out of their mouth.

The Raiders blew a 17-point first half lead to the Kansas City Chiefs week five, and ended up losing 30-29.

Plenty of teams over the years, including the Texans, know what it’s like blowing leads to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It happens.

Yet, the last thing a team wants to do is let a loss like that resonate for a week.

The Raiders have been tormented by blown leads and dropping close games all season. They blew a 20-point lead, the largest in franchise history, in their week two 29-23 loss to Arizona.

Including that week two heartbreaker, the Raiders have also dropped games by 1,2 and 5 points in the first six weeks of the season.

The Texans lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders 7-4, since their first matchup coming in 2004.

The last time the two teams met was on Oct. 27, 2019, when the Texans squeaked out a 27-24 victory at NRG Stadium.

Shaun Bijani has spent the last 16 years covering the Houston sports scene for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @ShaunBijani .

