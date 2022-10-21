Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Hugh Jackman immediately regretted retiring Wolverine after seeing Deadpool
Some people may feel some exasperation that Hugh Jackman didn’t close his Wolverine chapter with the Oscar-nominated Logan, but Jackman himself regretted announcing his retirement before Logan even began filming. In a new interview with Variety, the actor pinpoints the moment he realized he made a mistake. “I went...
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Leslie Jordan, viral internet personality and Will & Grace star
Leslie Jordan, the actor known for his turns on shows such as Will & Grace and American Horror Story, died at the age of 67. According to a report from TMZ, the comic was driving in Hollywood earlier today, when he suffered a medical emergency at the wheel, causing him to crash into a building.
‘Love Is Blind’: Fans Call Out Matt for Behavior Toward Colleen, ‘He Straight Up Scared Me’
Some fans aren't happy with the behavior of Matt Bolton in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3, and some are even saying Colleen should get out of the relationship.
A.V. Club
Did DC finally do something right by hiring James Gunn?
Forget the galaxy: filmmaker James Gunn is officially the co-guardian of a whole universe. The DC Extended Universe, to be specific (though one wonders if that name will stick under the Gunn’s auspices). And all of a sudden, that universe, which for decades couldn’t seem to expand much past Gotham City, Metropolis, and Themiscira, is suddenly bursting with possibilities. Gunn is poised to be the hero DC both needs and deserves.
A.V. Club
Can Superman save the DCEU?
If the final moments of Black Adam are any indication, the future of the DC Universe on the big screen may be tethered to an iconic character from DC’s tumultuous past. In fact, it says a lot about Black Adam that the final stage of marketing for Dwayne Johnson’s long-in-the-works attempt to launch another DC movie franchise emphasized the return of another hero: Superman.
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
A.V. Club
Everything you need to know about Ironheart before Black Panther:Wakanda Forever
You can make the case—and we will—that one of Marvel’s objectives with the MCU was to push the diversity envelope that’s been a huge factor in the comics for decades. The studio came out of the gate strong by casting Samuel L. Jackson as Col. Nick Fury, originally a white character in the comics. Black Panther set the bar for representation in the MCU, and the success of that film fueled Marvel’s ongoing commitment to build a world that looks very much like ours demographically. So, it makes sense that the sequel Wakanda Forever is where the character Ironheart will be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
A.V. Club
Omri Katz was high as a kite filming Hocus Pocus
Professionalism be damned: sometimes, it’s kind of funny to hear that an actor was high during the shoot of a film. Especially if that film is a ’90s Disney classic geared toward children. Certainly, the star’s apparent inebriation did not affect anyone’s enjoyment of Hocus Pocus, in which Omri Katz played the young protagonist Max.
A.V. Club
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
The elevator pitch for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania seems to be: Marvel does Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, and we have to admit, we’re here for it. The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ third film in the Paul Rudd-starring franchise dropped today, and it features Avengers Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) getting sucked into a mysterious device that deposits them into the Quantum Realm for more multiverse complications as Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ramps up. Returning cast members Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer—as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, respectively—also get pulled into the action, as does Scott’s daughter, Cassie (played by Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton). Our five heroes’ trip to this unexplored corner of the MCU, which officially ushers in The Multiverse Saga, seems to hinge on a worrisome event from Janet’s past, when she was trapped in the Quantum Realm’s infinite universe. Watch the trailer below:
A.V. Club
Lucasfilm assembled a secret TV writers' room to jump-start next Star Wars movie
Lucasfilm had no choice but to call in Damon Lindelof for a new Star Wars movie. Having burned through a whole generation of talent, including Rian Johnson, J.J. Abrams, Gareth Edwards, Patty Jenkins, and D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, Lindelof is the last of his class to get a Star Wars deal. Will it get made? Who knows! But if it does, you can guarantee many people will be mad about it, and that’s if it’s good and successful.
A.V. Club
The Roys are back in town: HBO shares first teaser trailer for season four of Succession
Ahead of last night’s House Of The Dragon finale, HBO shared some news on its other familial drama, Succession. In a new teaser trailer, we got a first look at where the Roys currently stand, and a timeline for their return. When we last saw the Roy siblings, Kendall...
A.V. Club
Welcome To Chippendales
TV networks are ensuring there will be plenty to be thankful for in November. There are long-awaited premieres, from Netflix’s Wednesday to Sylvester Stallone’s small-screen debut in Tulsa King (thanks to Taylor Sheridan), and some major TV shows are coming back, including Yellowstone and The Crown. Hulu debuts a Kumail Nanjiani-led true-crime drama, Starz does its take on Dangerous Liaisons, and Peacock premieres several new shows. Overwhelmed? Don’t be. Here’s The A.V. Club’s guide to help you fill your monthly viewing calendar for November .
A.V. Club
Los Espookys is the most comforting "horror" show on TV
A young man floats in an ethereal void, a demon looming above him. It tells him, in a haunting voice, that it has lurked within him his entire life. That it knows the dark secrets of the mysterious origins that eat away at him, even as he questions his forward path in life. But demons do nothing for free, and this one will only reveal its truths for a price, one that it has been denied for many years—because its host has never experienced it. If Andrés Valdez wishes to know the answers to his deepest questions about himself, he must accede to the creature’s demands … and watch The King’s Speech.
A.V. Club
The Staircase writer Antonio Campos has been admitted to HBO Max’s Arkham Asylum
Earlier this year, a proposed The Batman spin-off about the GCPD cops was put on hold, with The Batman director Matt Reeves indicating at the time that he was also thinking about an HBO Max spin-off that would be set in Arkham Asylum (and in an exceedingly rare bit of editorializing from The A.V. Club’s news section, we noted that it was a better idea than the cop show). That idea seemed very early at the time, but now it seems to actually be moving forward.
A.V. Club
Henry Cavill decides it's time to spoil that Black Adam cameo
This post discusses the plot of Black Adam. Black Adam made a whopping $67 million at the box office this weekend. It is the biggest opening weekend for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a lead and the biggest opening for a film in the Adam Cinematic Universe, which also includes the 1949 George Cukor film Adam’s Rib and Saturday Night Live’s Best Of Adam Sandler. Congrats to Black Adam for changing the hierarchy of power in the ACU.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon unloads a tragic, heavy-handed season finale
“Words are wind.” Though no one ever says it in “The Black Queen,” the iconic Westerosi aphorism hovers over the episode like a fog. Rhaenyra Targaryen may be wearing her late father’s crown and she may be nominally the rightful heir; but “stale oaths,” as Otto Hightower says, are nowhere near as potent as a coronation performed before an audience of thousands.
A.V. Club
Taylor Swift quietly removes controversial scale scene from "Anti-Hero" music video on Apple Music
After accusations of fatphobia arose following the release of Taylor Swift’s music video for “Anti-Hero” from her new album Midnights, a new version has been quietly uploaded to Apple Music without the scene in question. In the original music video, which is still available for viewing on...
A.V. Club
The 50 best HBO shows of all time
Is Tony Soprano dead? You’ll never get an official answer to that question, at least not from The Sopranos creator David Chase, but pose it at a party and nearly everyone will know what you’re talking about, even if they don’t want to wade into that particular 15-year-old minefield. The Sopranos reached the kind of awareness and notoriety that only comes after being frequently cited as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. While any other network would be happy to have one show of that caliber, HBO has amassed a veritable bounty of popular, adored programming. HBO is well-known for producing hits; it’s rare that one of its shows isn’t critically praised. And even though not every series is a juggernaut like Game Of Thrones, even its smaller offerings still have dedicated fans—just look at The White Lotus’ five Emmy wins this year. Now, as House Of The Dragon, HBO’s latest flagship series, ends its first season and The White Lotus readies for its second, we’re taking a look at the 50 best shows in the network’s history.
‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Fessy Says He’s Only ‘Worried About’ Jordan and CT — Not Johnny ‘Bananas’
Fessy Shafaat thinks Jordan Wiseley is his only real competition in 'The Challenge' Season 38. Here's what he said about who's a threat.
A.V. Club
Sherman’s Showcase blesses us with Wes Anderson’s Civil War in this exclusive clip
Ever wonder what the Civil War would look like if Wes Anderson had directed it? Neither did we. Something about Anderson’s tweed upholstery, penchant for pedantic and introverted characters, and overwhelming pastel-hued twee vibe doesn’t lend itself to such levels of severity. And yet, Sherman’s Showcase makes the idea sublime.
