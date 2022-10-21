Is Tony Soprano dead? You’ll never get an official answer to that question, at least not from The Sopranos creator David Chase, but pose it at a party and nearly everyone will know what you’re talking about, even if they don’t want to wade into that particular 15-year-old minefield. The Sopranos reached the kind of awareness and notoriety that only comes after being frequently cited as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. While any other network would be happy to have one show of that caliber, HBO has amassed a veritable bounty of popular, adored programming. HBO is well-known for producing hits; it’s rare that one of its shows isn’t critically praised. And even though not every series is a juggernaut like Game Of Thrones, even its smaller offerings still have dedicated fans—just look at The White Lotus’ five Emmy wins this year. Now, as House Of The Dragon, HBO’s latest flagship series, ends its first season and The White Lotus readies for its second, we’re taking a look at the 50 best shows in the network’s history.

