ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police searching for 3 hooded suspects who tried breaking into Atlanta home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33awVd_0ih7qSGQ00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of three suspects who tried breaking into a home.

Video shows three suspects who are all wearing hoods and backpacks walk up to a home on Old Wesley Place on September 30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the suspects can be seen carrying what appears to be a hammer. It is unclear if the other two are armed.

Investigators say the trio damaged three windows while trying to break into the house, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone who recognizes them should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. There is a reward of up to $2,000 available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Remains of 7-year-old girl, grandmother who died in South Fulton house fire found Firefighters said Wednesday that the bodies of two adults were pulled from the rubble. Two people remained unaccounted for.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area. According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
197K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy