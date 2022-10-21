Police searching for 3 hooded suspects who tried breaking into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of three suspects who tried breaking into a home.

Video shows three suspects who are all wearing hoods and backpacks walk up to a home on Old Wesley Place on September 30.

One of the suspects can be seen carrying what appears to be a hammer. It is unclear if the other two are armed.

Investigators say the trio damaged three windows while trying to break into the house, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone who recognizes them should call Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. There is a reward of up to $2,000 available.

