Clegg To Return to N.H. To Face Murder Charges in Shooting Deaths of Concord Couple

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Manchester Father Charged With Murdering Harmony, 5
MANCHESTER – The biological father of Harmony Montgomery, 5, of Manchester, has been charged in her death with the attorney general alleging he struck her repeatedly in the head with his closed fist, mutilated her body, and tampered with witnesses or informants in an attempt to cover up the murder in 2019.
Pappas Joins Manchester Police Department For Ride-Along
Manchester, NH – On Friday, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) joined the Manchester Police Department for a ride-along with Lieutenant Matthew Barter. Congressman Pappas and Lt. Barter discussed the department’s plans to deploy gunshot recognition technology, walked a foot patrol, and discussed community policing and how Congress can continue to support our communities in fighting the ongoing addiction crisis.
Logan Clegg Charged in the April Murders of Concord Couple
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vt., with two counts of second-degree murder for causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18 in Concord.
Educator from Alvirne High named 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration on Monday. Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham was chosen for his exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students. He will now serve as an ambassador for all of the excellent teachers throughout the state, and will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.
Lois Kilnap Talks Trash With Roger Wood
It might be a small town, but Bradford has a big commitment to recycling waste. In fact Lois Kilnap, who manages the mandatory program as well as the entire transfer station, told Roger Wood that most of the residents in a town of 2,200 people are on board with it. She herself got an early introduction to the value of it in earlier jobs.
GOP House Candidate Stone’s Record as Ex-Claremont Cop To Be Released
The former Claremont police officer who is running to be a state Representative could soon have his police internal affairs record made public. Jonathan Stone has been fighting the right-to-know request made more than two years ago by this reporter, arguing in Sullivan Superior Court that records of his actions that resulted in his termination from the department in 2006 cannot be released due to a union agreement.
Charles J. Doane: The Boy Who Fell to Shore
The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald. PORTSMOUTH, NH: In Charles Doane’s book, The Boy Who Fell to Shore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald, Latah Books, he explores the life and circumstances of Thomas Tangvald, son of famed bluewater sailor Peter Tangvald. Theirs is a life unlike most, lived on the sea in wooden boats without electricity or any means of communication.
AG: ‘Person of Interest’ In Homicides of Concord Couple Taken Into Custody in Vt.
Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announce that on October 12, 2022, law enforcement authorities from the Concord Police Department, Vermont State Police, and the South Burlington Police Department located and made contact with a person of interest in the murders of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord, N.H., in South Burlington, Vermont.
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
Teamsters Rally Support in Epping
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. As they prepared to return to the negotiating table with hopes for a new union contract, striking Sysco drivers were...
A Ratepayer and Taxpayer Success Story in Durham School
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. If you think energy efficiency is an imaginary friend, visit Durham and ask...
Public Charter Schools Receive Start-Up Funds
CONCORD, NH (Oct. 17, 2022) — Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to four existing or recently approved public charter schools in New Hampshire and to four developing public charter schools in the process of seeking approval from the State Board of Education. These grant awards are funded...
Roger Wood Talks Controversial Fuel Farm at Pease – Pros and Cons
A Texas-based company is attempting to put a lock on its proposal to build a fuel farm at Pease Airport in Portsmouth. If constructed, it would lie adjacent to the existing runway at about midpoint. Million Air, which owns what are called fixed base operations nationwide, has already received approval from a state agency. The wetlands board has ruled that a roadway to the fuel farm will not affect the adjacent wetlands at the former Air Force Base, but an outspoken Seacoast area group is strongly opposed to the plan as presented. It alleges that part of that access road plan does cross near wetlands and could affect the environment. In this podcast, we will hear from Chuck Suma, the chief operating officer at Million Air. We will also hear from Dania Seigley and Roger Wiegley of Rye. Seigley has launched a petition drive to present opposition to the project as proposed to the Pease Development Authority, the state agency that has the responsibility to ultimately approve or reject the fuel farm as proposed. The PDA in 2021 gave preliminary approval to the company to start the permitting process.
DOC To ‘Review’ After Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Killed Stars in Prison Play
CONCORD – Corrections Commissioner Helen Hanks ordered a review of prison theatrical performances after InDepthNH.org questioned the way it handled a play this week starring an inmate imprisoned for trying to have a woman murdered. Some members of the media – Concord Monitor, Yankee Magazine and Washburn Photo –...
Derry Police Chief Dies Just Weeks After Retiring
The longest-serving police chief in New Hampshire history has died. Derry Police Chief Ed Garone passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just two weeks after he retired. The current Derry Police Chief, George R. Feole, announced Garone’s death from a long-term illness. At a recent ceremony celebrating his...
Detailed Statewide School Assessment Data Released
CONCORD, NH (Oct. 17, 2022) — The Department of Education today released comprehensive statewide assessment data for the 2021-2022 school year. While preliminary assessment results were previously published in July at the state level only, the newly published data set provides information at the state, district, and school levels.
Striking Sysco Drivers Picket in Bow, Manchester, Epping
BOW – Drivers for Sysco, the Houston-based food service giant, went on strike at three locations in New Hampshire on Oct. 1 when their union contract expired. Instead of spending up to 14 hours a day loading and unloading trucks and driving all over New England, they’re picketing in Bow, Manchester, and Epping.
Portsmouth Firm To Negotiate Cyberattacks for N.H. in Thief’s Native Tongue
A Portsmouth firm will perform cybersecurity negotiations in Chinese and Russian for the state, among other languages, and pay cyber ransom in cryptocurrency with a stockpile readily available under a contract unanimously approved this week by the state’s Executive Council. Time is of the essence when a system is...
Hats Off to the New Hampshire Film Festival
PORTSMOUTH – Sunday marked the end of the New Hampshire Film Festival and the two films that marked my finale included The Wet House and A Stage of Twilight. Both films dealt with disease, tragic endings, both were beautifully filmed but left me with some questions and uncertainties. Wet...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0