CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man has been arrested after police say he lit a car on fire in Campustown. University of Illinois Police were called around 7:19 p.m. on Thursday to the off-campus area of Third and Chalmers streets in Champaign, where witnesses reported they saw a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid. The fluid ignited and the car was soon engulfed in flames. The man then walked away from the area.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO