FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newschannel20.com
Man shot multiple times in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Decatur. Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Terrace Drive. We're told the 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is now listed as being in...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested for lighting car on fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man has been arrested after police say he lit a car on fire in Campustown. University of Illinois Police were called around 7:19 p.m. on Thursday to the off-campus area of Third and Chalmers streets in Champaign, where witnesses reported they saw a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid. The fluid ignited and the car was soon engulfed in flames. The man then walked away from the area.
WAND TV
Police: Child who was shot in Champaign now in stable condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child who had been in critical condition after a shooting in Champaign is now expected to be ok, Champaign Police said. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a...
recordpatriot.com
Springfield man charged in Edwardsville robbery
EDWARDSVILLE – A Springfield man was charged Tuesday in connection with a January 8 robbery of an Edwardsville convenience store. Tony C. Harold, 39, of Springfield, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies. The case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department. According to...
newschannel20.com
Man found not guilty of murder outside Wet Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been found not guilty on four counts in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Springfield bar. Jonathan Austin, 28, was charged in 2020 with four counts of first-degree murder, armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
newschannel20.com
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
WAND TV
University Police: Man arrested for intentionally setting car on fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University Police arrested a 27-year-old man for intentionally lighting a car on fire over the weekend in Campustown. According to police, a report came in around 7:19 p.m. last Thursday of a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid in the area of Third and Chalmers streets. Witnesses told police the fluid ignited underneath the vehicle and the man walked away from area.
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
newschannel20.com
Employee arrested for throwing drink at drive-thru customer, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details were released Wednesday about a Springfield Wendy's employee who was arrested this week. Tyeisha Pack, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery. She's accused of getting into a verbal altercation with a customer in a drive-thru. The argument escalated into an incident...
WAND TV
Police: One person shot near North Woodford
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
WAND TV
Decatur Police release body cam and dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that left two officers injured and a suspect dead. Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent. A press conference was...
Fundraiser started for 12-year-old shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – An online fundraiser has been started to cover the medical expenses of a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Champaign Wednesday night. Read the full fundraiser description below: Hi my name is LaShandra and I am the mother of my 12-year old son who was shot in the back of his […]
UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning
Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
newschannel20.com
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
WAND TV
Jasper County Health Dept. employee charged stealing from the state of Illinois
(WAND) - A Jasper County Health Department worker has been charged with stealing from the state of Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against Hillary Robertson, 31, of Effingham for allegedly creating false records and billing the state of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work she had not done.
Crews respond to Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign responded to a house fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said the department received a report of fire inside the house around 8 a.m. Once on the scene, firefighters found moderate smoke […]
