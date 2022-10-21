Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
U.S. Senate hopefuls debate in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The long-awaited face-to-face debate between Dr. Oz and Lieutenant Governor Fetterman finally happened at a tv station in Harrisburg. And Fetterman immediately addressed the topic at hand. "I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that. I'm going to miss some words. Mush some words...
University of Scranton hosts State House debates
SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton's Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service is hosting debates for the Pennsylvania State House this month. Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are running for the 118th State House District, which covers parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Incumbent...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Donald Trump, JD Vance plan rally in Southwest Ohio ahead of midterm election
Vance, a venture capitalist and author of The New York Times best-seller "Hillbilly Elegy," is running against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for Rob Portman's open Senate seat.
Midterms 2022 - live: Second woman says Herschel Walker made her have abortion as ‘The View’ defends Fetterman
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has once again found himself embroiled in scandal as a second woman claims he made her have an abortion, branding him a “hypocrite”. Mr Walker has responded by saying he is “done with this foolishness”. He is currently polling slightly behind Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0