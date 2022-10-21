ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

U.S. Senate hopefuls debate in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The long-awaited face-to-face debate between Dr. Oz and Lieutenant Governor Fetterman finally happened at a tv station in Harrisburg. And Fetterman immediately addressed the topic at hand. "I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that. I'm going to miss some words. Mush some words...
University of Scranton hosts State House debates

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton's Center for Ethics and Excellence in Public Service is hosting debates for the Pennsylvania State House this month. Democrat James Haddock and Republican James May are running for the 118th State House District, which covers parts of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Incumbent...
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Midterms 2022 - live: Second woman says Herschel Walker made her have abortion as ‘The View’ defends Fetterman

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has once again found himself embroiled in scandal as a second woman claims he made her have an abortion, branding him a “hypocrite”. Mr Walker has responded by saying he is “done with this foolishness”. He is currently polling slightly behind Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.
