Awkward! Whoopi Goldberg appears to be caught off-guard on The View after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy - who didn't know sequel had been greenlit
Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn't appear enthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy appearing in Sister Act 3. Najimy, who was on the show in part to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another...
Jennifer Aniston’s Heavenly Home! Tour the Actress’ Gorgeous $21 Million Bel Air Mansion
Jennifer Aniston‘s home is where her heart is! The actress has given fans various peeks inside of her gorgeous $21 million Bel Air estate ever since she joined Instagram in October 2019. The former Friends star is a self-confessed homebody, and there’s nowhere else she’d rather be than roaming...
Jennifer Aniston's Latest Outing Proves She's Still Friends With Her Famous Exes
Jennifer Aniston has proved once again that she’s the queen of friendly breakups in her latest group dinner outing. In a photo shared on Reddit, Aniston appeared to be enjoying dinner with ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, and a few unidentified women. Aniston and Theroux, who were romantically involved from 2011-2018, didn’t sit side-by-side but Hollywood Life reported that the two “seemed relaxed as they engaged in conversation.” Their friendly interaction isn’t a surprise, as the two have spoken positively of one another in interviews since divorcing, and they’ve...
Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After The Morning Show On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'
"This is what love is," Jennifer Aniston joked as The Morning Show's makeup artist scrubbed the star's feet in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap Jennifer Aniston is going for a more subtle glow. The Golden Globe winner, 53, offered some valuable advice for fellow spray tanners after she documented an on-set mishap while giving her 40.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at season 3 of The Morning Show. "Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan," she explains. "Otherwise, you end...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife
Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Table of contents. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage...
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Taller Than Mom Jennifer Garner On Pumpkin Patch Outing: Photos
Scary how fast they grow up! Jennifer Garner, 50, kicked off the Halloween season by taking her kids Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, to a Moorpark, California pumpkin patch on Oct. 5, 2022. It was clear that Jen’s kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 50, were getting older....
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' co-host Ken Jennings says he started to cry when he walked out to a studio audience for season premiere: 'People just went bonkers'
There have been a lot of show tapings in the many seasons that Jeopardy! has been on the air, but the premiere of Season 39 that co-host Ken Jennings filmed this year (and aired last month) was different. A studio audience, which had been banished because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was back.
Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day
Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5 Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family. The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion. "From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot. The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters...
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained
Addressing her health. While cameras were rolling during season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner used the platform to candidly discuss a painful health issue. "I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI […]
David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College
“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
ETOnline.com
George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
People
