ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston's Latest Outing Proves She's Still Friends With Her Famous Exes

Jennifer Aniston has proved once again that she’s the queen of friendly breakups in her latest group dinner outing. In a photo shared on Reddit, Aniston appeared to be enjoying dinner with ex-husband Justin Theroux, as well as Howard Stern and his wife Beth, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, and a few unidentified women. Aniston and Theroux, who were romantically involved from 2011-2018, didn’t sit side-by-side but Hollywood Life reported that the two “seemed relaxed as they engaged in conversation.” Their friendly interaction isn’t a surprise, as the two have spoken positively of one another in interviews since divorcing, and they’ve...
People

Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After The Morning Show On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'

"This is what love is," Jennifer Aniston joked as The Morning Show's makeup artist scrubbed the star's feet in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap Jennifer Aniston is going for a more subtle glow. The Golden Globe winner, 53, offered some valuable advice for fellow spray tanners after she documented an on-set mishap while giving her 40.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at season 3 of The Morning Show. "Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan," she explains. "Otherwise, you end...
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5 Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family. The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion. "From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot. The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters...
LOUISIANA STATE
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
ETOnline.com

George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World

George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
People

People

344K+
Followers
56K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy