Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Digging into Moriah’s mining history
On the September day in 1971 when Republic Steel announced it was shuttering its Moriah iron mines for good, its impending departure left deep holes in both the ground and in the soul of a fiercely proud community of recent immigrants who had come to the shores of Lake Champlain to build new lives for themselves — and in the process, helped build a nation.
The Valley Reporter
Reporting stations for hunters changed with COVID
At the Village Grocery in Waitsfield, business owner Troy Kingsbury said that COVID changed the culture of hunting season when hunters were allowed to report some of the animals they harvested online versus the previous in-person check-in at a reporting station. The VG has been a reporting station since 2006...
Ticonderoga’s solar boom
Proliferation of projects leaves some asking ‘how much is too much?’. Two years before Covid electrified the Adirondack property market, a different kind of land boom was shaping up in Ticonderoga, not in real estate agencies, but in the permitting offices of town hall and the Adirondack Park Agency.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
NYSP: North Country man found dead in burned truck
A Dexter man was found dead in his vehicle in Tupper Lake, according to state police.
cnyhomepage.com
Tupper Lake man arrested on 51 weapon charges
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Tupper Lake man was arrested Tuesday on illegal weapon possession charges, according to New York State Police. Police say that 40-year-old Marc E. Counter of Tupper Lake was initially arrested on October 18 for alleged unlawful possession of a pistol. New York State Police say that a joint investigation with Tupper Lake Police resulted in the seizure of two additional pistols, 31 unlawfully possessed long guns, two illegal assault weapons, a silencer and several high-capacity magazines.
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
suncommunitynews.com
JCPenney Beauty opens with applause
PLATTSBURGH | With more than 100 top brands in makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and more, the new JCPenney Beauty in Champlain Centre officially opened with applause Oct. 21. Local officials gathered with JCPenney staff and shoppers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the new beauty center’s opening with giveaways, gift...
suncommunitynews.com
West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation
PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
newportdispatch.com
Driver caught without ignition interlock device in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 62-year-old man from Milton was cited following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Route 7 at around 4:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Timothy Tourangeau. Following an investigation, it was found that Tourangeau’s license was restricted...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester
COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
