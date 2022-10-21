ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy smoke and fire showing from a split-level home.

All the occupants were outside and a team of three engines, a ladder, a rescue truck and two command units from HFD controlled the blaze in about 40 minutes.

The fire department said damage to the house was considered major. A couple pets were not able to exit the home and died in the flames.

The Catawba County Fire Mashal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental, HFD said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

