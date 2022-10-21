Read full article on original website
Class A girls soccer playoffs: East Syracuse Minoa shuts out Whitesboro, advances to finals
Top-seeded East Syracuse Minoa will be back in the Section III title game after blanking Whitesboro in Tuesday’s Class A girls soccer semifinal at Chittenango High School. The Spartans, ranked third in the state, defeated the Warriors 5-0, and set up a rematch of last season’s championship game against second-seeded New Hartford.
Class A boys soccer playoffs: CBA heading to finals after shutting out Watertown
Christian Brothers Academy coach Joe Papaleo said his second-seeded boys soccer team didn’t play its best soccer, but played well enough to advance past Watertown in Tuesday’s Class A semifinal at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. “Watertown pressured us pretty well and actually won quite a few of the 50/50...
Class C girls soccer playoffs: Watertown IHC beats Mount Markham, streaks to final
The Watertown IHC girls soccer team has won its last 17 games, including Tuesday’s Class C semifinal match against fifth-seeded Mount Markham. Senior forward Katharina Probst scored the first two goals of the game for her top-seeded Cavaliers, and they never looked back on their way to a 3-1 victory at Copenhagen High School.
Section III girls volleyball brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Friday
The Section III girls volleyball seedings have been announced. First-round games begin Friday and the championship will be played on Nov. 4-5 at Chittenango High School.
Cato-Meridian girls, Pulaski boys win OHSL Patriot cross country titles
The Cato-Meridian girls and Pulaski boys each won their respective championship at the Onondaga High School League cross country championship meet on Tuesday at Cato-Meridian High School. The Blue Devils scored a winning score of 36 points and were paced by three top ten finishers. Maggie Brown, placed third in...
Field hockey playoffs: Canastota blanks V-V-S in rematch of last year’s title game
Senior midfielder Breeah Shaw netted a goal off a penalty corner in the final minute of the third quarter to lift Canastota over Vernon-Verona-Sherill and into Sunday’s sectional final for the second straight year at V-V-S High School. Canastota won 1-0.
Section III field hockey rankings (Week 8): Sectional championships set for Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly field hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, field hockey polls will be published on Wednesdays.
New girls state soccer poll: 3 new Section III teams make rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. With playoffs nearly completed, some teams that have made their way to the section final four make an appearance in this week’s rankings, and some teams that were ranked last week fell out of the rankings after suffering early round upsets.
Top 10 passing performances in Section III football regular season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season is over and the playoffs are about to begin. >> Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Freshman Quadir Copeland infused Syracuse with energy, playmaking in Orange exhibition win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Quadir Copeland’s path to becoming the most talkative, most vocal player on the Syracuse basketball roster this season is complicated by the presence of John Bol Ajak, who has already established himself as the team’s resident chatterbox. But Copeland is just a freshman. Give...
Syracuse basketball struggles in 1st half vs. IUP. Who will make 3s? (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first exhibition game in the JMA Wireless Dome of the 2022-23 season happened on a Tuesday evening so warm, we could have played it outside. Alas, it happened instead inside the Dome. And for Syracuse, it happened very, very slowly.
Syracuse’s Benny Williams on what got him going in Orange’s exhibition win: ‘Coach spazzed on me bad’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Less than minute into Syracuse’s exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.), the Crimson Hawks’ Shawndale Jones got into the paint and scored. A 6-foot-3 guard scoring over Syracuse’s 6-foot-8 Benny Williams.
Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III high school football regular season is in the books, and now it’s time to see who will take home the banner at sectionals. Before playoffs kick off, we take a look back at some of the things we learned about Section III teams in the final week of the regular season.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance in exhibition vs. Indiana (Pa.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 86-68 victory against Division II Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game on Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana (Pa.)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. IUP 68 SYR 86 Final by Nate Mink on Scribd.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
Syracuse football vs. Notre Dame tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s sold out game at the Dome
The 6-1 Syracuse Orange football team hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 29 (10/29/2022), and the highly-anticipated clash already has a sellout crowd. The game is set to draw a huge number of eyes nationwide as well, with a 12 p.m. ET...
Syracuse basketball forced to rally for 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in exhibition
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Comebacks aren’t usually the norm in an exhibition game nor are they desirable, but the Syracuse Orange needed one to fend off a challenge from Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse fell behind 33-32 at halftime and still...
Syracuse basketball vs. Indiana PA won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s season opener is right around the corner, but first the Orange will play a pair of exhibitions, starting with a game against the Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 25 (10/25/2022). Syracuse vs. Indiana PA will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra,...
Is Syracuse man who was shot in hand guilty of murder? ‘Don’t fall for that!’ defense lawyer urges
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sought treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand was later charged with murder himself after authorities say he was injured during the fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutor Shaun Chase sought to connect Deartis Stanley, 25, to the Easter 2016 death of Francisco...
