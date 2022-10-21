ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Syracuse, NY

New girls state soccer poll: 3 new Section III teams make rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 19 Section III teams are ranked. With playoffs nearly completed, some teams that have made their way to the section final four make an appearance in this week’s rankings, and some teams that were ranked last week fell out of the rankings after suffering early round upsets.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Indiana (Pa.)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 86-68 win over Indiana (Pa.) in an exhibition game Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. IUP 68 SYR 86 Final by Nate Mink on Scribd.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
