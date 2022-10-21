ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake

By Dionne Johnson
 5 days ago

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) — A Jennings man has been arrested and charged with killing his neighbors’ birds.

Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 46, was booked into the parish jail on five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and for three contempt of court warrants that were outstanding.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, an investigation determined that Bourgeois shot and killed a group of Guineas on October 16.

He claimed the birds were making noise, keeping his mother awake at night.

Bourgeois’ bond was set at $6500.

Records show he is no longer in jail.

