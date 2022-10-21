ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 6, in eastern Pa.: police

Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman who they say abducted a 6-year-old girl in Chester County on Tuesday night. A state-wide Amber Alert was issued for the pair around 10:15 p.m. According to state police, Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of East Ward...
Pa. elected official made a horror movie to save his family farm

Haunted hayrides are a common Halloween attraction, but one Chester County farmer has taken things to the next level with a full-on horror film. According to WHYY, Williston Township farmer Robert Lange co-wrote and co-produced “Hayride to Hell,” which was shot last winter on his farm. The movie stars Kane Hodder, who played the masked slasher Jason in several “Friday the 13th” films, and Bill Moseley, who appeared in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre II” and Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
