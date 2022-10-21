A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO