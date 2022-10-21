Read full article on original website
Eagles bolster defensive line by trading for three-time Pro Bowler
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have obtained pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. Quinn is a three-time Pro Bowler who has played the last two-plus seasons with Chicago. The former No. 14 overall pick...
Pennsylvania city one of top 15 best for baseball fans: study
With the World Series coming up, a new study has found the best baseball cities in America. And one in Pennsylvania has snagged a spot amongst the top 15. LISTEN: ‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa. As a basis for...
Wawa extends Phillies ‘SchwarberFest’ deal for remainder of World Series 2022
The MLB World Series 2022 starts on Friday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Wawa has announced it will extend its “SchwarberFest” promotion, starting on Friday, Oct. 28, the first game of the series, offering $5 Shortis and $6 Classics on its app. The convenience store said...
‘Everybody’s pumped’: Philly hopes World Series brings economic boost | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 6, in eastern Pa.: police
Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman who they say abducted a 6-year-old girl in Chester County on Tuesday night. A state-wide Amber Alert was issued for the pair around 10:15 p.m. According to state police, Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of East Ward...
Driver carjacked at Wawa in N.J. while waiting to use air pump: police
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Pa. man ambushed and killed instructor after failing FedEx promotional test: report
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a North Philadelphia man, disgruntled at being denied a promotion at FedEx, ambushed and killed the instructor who opted not to promote him, prosecutors in Delaware County said Tuesday. The suspect is 59-year-old Keith Blount, who was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gun crimes...
Hawk that’s been inside N.J. library for days shows no sign of leaving
A red-tailed hawk with a four-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River, N.J., since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of...
Cops not liable in death of N.J. man mauled by police dog, jury finds
A federal jury last week sided with the city and police in a $10 million lawsuit over the 2015 death of a Vineland, N.J., man who was tackled by officers and bitten by a police dog. Phillip White died in police custody in March 2015 after officers responded to a...
2 Pa. cities among ‘most desirable’ in Northeast to live in: Clever
New data has revealed that over 80 percent of Americans like where they live. Furthermore, two cities in Pennsylvania have been deemed by the same data as some of the “most desirable” to live in. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study. Home...
Pa. woman charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated after killing motorcyclist: DA
A 20-year-old Allentown woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while intoxicated and related offenses from a July 17 crash in Bethlehem when the car she was driving struck a motorcycle, killing its driver, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and city police reported Wednesday. Kyeemah J. Lane was...
Missing Pa. woman does not have cellphone, car, or keys: police
Authorities in Bucks County announced they are looking for a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks. 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi was last seen at her Perkasie home on Oct. 10, where she lives with her husband. She was reported missing two days later by a family member.
In purple Pa., ‘polite’ conversation no longer includes divisive politics: Election 2022
EASTON – You want diversity? Just stroll into the Precision Cuts Barber Shop on South 18th Street.
Wawa cuts overnight hours for multiple Pa. stores due to safety concerns
Wawa recently decided to cut overnight hours for several stores in Pennslyvania due to safety concerns, according to reports. Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce confirmed the convenience store chain is closing multiple stores from midnight to 5 a.m. in the Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County area, according to Philly Voice. The...
Pa. lawmaker introduces resolution to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner
Pennsylvania House Republican lawmakers announced on Wednesday their intention to file articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who they say has “tipped the scales of justice in favor of criminals.”. The announcement came two days after a Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order issued a...
Pa. elected official made a horror movie to save his family farm
Haunted hayrides are a common Halloween attraction, but one Chester County farmer has taken things to the next level with a full-on horror film. According to WHYY, Williston Township farmer Robert Lange co-wrote and co-produced “Hayride to Hell,” which was shot last winter on his farm. The movie stars Kane Hodder, who played the masked slasher Jason in several “Friday the 13th” films, and Bill Moseley, who appeared in “Texas Chainsaw Massacre II” and Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy.
