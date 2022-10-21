Read full article on original website
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after mobile home fire in Hall County
No one was injured after a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at about 4:30 a.m. to the fire in the 2300 block of Ridgeway Drive. Arriving crews found a fully involved single-wide mobile...
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Health Department phone lines temporarily down
The Hall County Health Department is currently experiencing a technical outage with the phone lines. The outage includes Children with Special Needs and Women in Children (WIC) departments. It is unknown how long the outage will remain in effect. To reach the Hall County Health Department or WIC please call...
accesswdun.com
Martin man charged with disrupting public school following Carnesville incident
Why a man parked outside the Carnesville Elementary School grounds and walked to the main building Tuesday afternoon while wearing a mask remains unclear. Daryl Keith Davis, 58 of Martin, was arrested during a traffic stop after multiple witnesses contacted Franklin County 911 to report his conduct and appearance Tuesday afternoon, said Franklin County Sheriff Steve Thomas.
accesswdun.com
I-85 closed for several hours after a multi-car pile up involving five tractor-trailers
A seven-vehicle pile-up caused major delays on I-85 in Jackson County early Wednesday morning. Five of those vehicles involved in the pile-up were tractor-trailers. Around 5:40 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol says that a tractor-trailer heading south made an improper lane change near mile marker 136 at US 129. The tractor-trailer pulled into the lane in front of a Toyota, causing that car to hit the rear of the trailer. The tractor-trailer tried to change back into the other lane, hitting another tractor-trailer. The impact caused a Dodge Dakota to hit the rear of the second trailer, while a third tractor-trailer rear ended the Dakota. Two more tractor-trailer trucks hit the back of that third truck.
accesswdun.com
A look at the Hall County Commission District 1 race
Voters in South Hall County will find the District 1 seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners on their ballot in this year's midterm elections. The District 1 position will be on the ballot this year as Republican incumbent Kathy Cooper runs against Democratic candidate Laura Colaninno. District 1 covers a majority of the land in South Hall County, east of Flowery Branch. The position sits among three other district seats.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck
A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
Teenager rescued after being dumped into moving DeKalb County garbage truck
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They may not be police officers, firemen or paramedics, but three DeKalb sanitation workers gave public service a whole new meaning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sanitation workers ZahMontay Cherry, Richard Jones and Peter Williams were given a certificate of...
accesswdun.com
Hall County to unveil real 'Goat Rock' in time for election day
Hall County's mythical Goat Rock will become a real object this year just in time for the 2022 midterm elections. According to a press release from the county, the Goat Rock was a myth intended for those who did not fare well in elections. "Goat Rock has been a long-standing...
Police arrest 2 speed racers for driving over 130 mph while racing in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two drivers were arrested Oct. 20 in Powder Springs after police stopped them while they were racing. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the radar caught the two drivers going 137 mph and 141 mph. “Excellent work getting...
accesswdun.com
Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting
A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
accesswdun.com
Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men
Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
accesswdun.com
White County wreck seriously injures one driver
A three-vehicle wreck on Ga. 254 in White County Friday night injured three people, one seriously. The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 254 and Webster Lake Road and Post Road. A Dodge Caliber failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the road and struck...
accesswdun.com
One driver injured after Gainesville school bus accident
A driver was injured after his vehicle was struck by a City of Gainesville school bus Wednesday afternoon on Thompson Bridge Road. The bus driver and five children on board the bus were not injured but the Subaru Outback driver, James Sargent, 71, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road
A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
accesswdun.com
Accident in Hall County involved a marked patrol car
An investigation is underway after an accident involving a Hall County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. On Thursday, a deputy was in a marked patrol car heading westbound on Mundy Mill Rd. The deputy was attempting to go through a red light at the intersection of Hwy 53 / Atlanta Hwy with the lights flashing and sirens on, when he collided with a vehicle in the middle of the intersection. Another driver going through the intersection had a green light but failed to yield allowing the deputy through. As a result, the patrol car hit the left side of the vehicle.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man faces numerous charges after striking deputies' SUVs during chase
A driver suspected of driving under the influence early Sunday led Habersham County deputies on a chase from Clarkesville into Banks County. Deputies attempted to stop a red 1994 Dodge Dakota pickup truck on Toccoa Highway about 3 a.m. Sunday for not having working taillights on the vehicle, GSP reported. When the driver failed to stop, a vehicle chase began.
accesswdun.com
Seriously injured Martin man faces DUI, possession charge
DUI is suspected in a pre-dawn crash Tuesday in Stephens County. The Georgia State Patrol says the wreck on Ga. 17 near Hayes-Wilbanks Road seriously injured 52-year-old Timothy Doyle Dodgins after his van left the road and came to rest on top of the guardrail. Dodgins was flown from the...
