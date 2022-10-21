Aurora, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Aurora.
The Minooka Community High School football team will have a game with West Aurora High School on October 21, 2022, 14:30:00.
Minooka Community High School
West Aurora High School
October 21, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Football
The Fenton High School football team will have a game with East Aurora High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
Fenton High School
East Aurora High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football
