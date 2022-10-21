ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Aurora.

The Minooka Community High School football team will have a game with West Aurora High School on October 21, 2022, 14:30:00.

Minooka Community High School
West Aurora High School
October 21, 2022
14:30:00
Sophomore Football

The Fenton High School football team will have a game with East Aurora High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.

Fenton High School
East Aurora High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

