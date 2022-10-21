Fire sparks at Effingham church

EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday.

The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was then requested.

Crews began a very aggressive interior attack on the fire. After approximately 15 minutes, the fire was brought under control, and crews began overhaul.

The entire building sustained smoke damage, and the majority of the fire damage was contained in the office area.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to conduct the fire investigation with the assistance of the fire department. Firefighters were on the scene for four hours.

The fire department was assisted by Effingham City Dispatch, Effingham Police Department, Rural Med EMS, Ameren Electric and Gas, Altamont FPD, Dieterich FPD, Shumway FPD and Teutopolis FPD.

The fire is still under investigation.

