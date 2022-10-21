ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Fire sparks at Effingham church

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqeeJ_0ih7ojg700

EFFINGHAM, Ill (WCIA) — A fire sparked at an Effingham church on Thursday.

The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a report of a fire inside the office at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:16 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews had smoke and fire visible from the exterior of the structure. A box alarm was then requested.

12-year-old critically hurt in Champaign shooting

Crews began a very aggressive interior attack on the fire. After approximately 15 minutes, the fire was brought under control, and crews began overhaul.

The entire building sustained smoke damage, and the majority of the fire damage was contained in the office area.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to conduct the fire investigation with the assistance of the fire department. Firefighters were on the scene for four hours.

Urbana home destroyed in house fire

The fire department was assisted by Effingham City Dispatch, Effingham Police Department, Rural Med EMS, Ameren Electric and Gas, Altamont FPD, Dieterich FPD, Shumway FPD and Teutopolis FPD.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Mattoon Fire Department responds to structure fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A possible structure fire happened on Tuesday night in Mattoon. The Mattoon Fire Department responded to the scene at the 2500 block of Pine at 5:41p.m. where they found a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing from the first floor. Fire crews advanced a hose line through the […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning

Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 24 year old Anthony M. Jamison of Effingham for possession of stolen property >$500. Anthony was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
DECATUR, IL
wgel.com

Structure & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove

Mulberry Grove firefighters responded to a report of a field fire, possibly involving a combine, Sunday at 9:46 PM in the 1800 block of Old Park Ave. Greenville and Keyesport fire personnel provided mutual aid. Upon arrival, crews found the blaze was actually in an unoccupied house and had spread...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
WAND TV

Police: One person shot near North Woodford

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Alexis S. Newport of Terre Haute for possession of a controlled substance, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia, retail theft >$300, and possession of >5g of meth with intent to deliver. Alexis posted $1500 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Christian M. Scaggs, 15

Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WAND TV

Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur fire under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a Friday afternoon fire in Decatur is under investigation. Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 1246 N. Woodford St. at 4:02 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions” coming from the front porch, a department news release said.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Heavy rain causes Decatur flooding

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Decatur. In a Facebook post, the City of Decatur warned the public about many roadways flooded due to rain coupled with fall foliage blocking storm drains. The biggest flooding happened along Main Street. The city advised everyone to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas, […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

No-scare Halloween events happening in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween is around the corner, and there’s one last weekend to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few special, not-so-scary area events that might spook your interest: Literary Evening at the Culver House, Oct. 28-29, 7 p.m., Decatur The Historic Decatur Foundation is presenting a Literary Evening at the Culver House. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Drive-thru flu vaccines available in Decatur next week

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is getting ready for flu season by hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic next week. The clinic will take place on Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. outside the MCHD’s building at 1221 East Condit Street. The clinic is for those aged 18 and older. […]
DECATUR, IL
wglc.net

Man killed in train accident worked for co-op for 49 years

STONINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed last week in a central Illinois train accident has been identified as a worker who had been with a local grain cooperative for nearly a half-century. The Christian County coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 69-year-old Stephen “Steve” J. Jordan died Friday from multiple traumatic injuries. The State Journal-Register reports Legacy Grain Cooperative said in a post on its website that Jordan had worked for the co-op for 49 years. Police say Jordan was driving a rail car mover owned by the co-op when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern engine pulling four empty cars. He was pronounced dead at the accident scene.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coles County under burn ban

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County is currently under a burn ban. The Seven Hickory-Morgan Fire Protection District shared the news on Facebook saying it will be in place until there is a good amount of rain.
COLES COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy

Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police releases video of officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department released on Monday video footage of a shooting that left two police officers hurt and a suspect dead earlier this month. The shooting happened during a traffic stop on Oct. 12. Police Chief Shane Brendel said the officers pulled over Jamontey Neal’s car after learning from an […]
DECATUR, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup

(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy