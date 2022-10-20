ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Election 2022: Ken Calvert, Will Rollins seek U.S. House seat for parts of Coachella Valley

By Tom Coulter, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLJ5S_0ih7o0En00

In what could be one of California’s most competitive races for Congress this year, Inland Empire GOP Rep. Ken Calvert is vying for re-election against Democratic newcomer Will Rollins in a new district that includes parts of the Coachella Valley.

Calvert, who was first elected to Congress in 1992, won 48% of the vote in the June primary, while Rollins, a former federal prosecutor who moved to Palm Springs earlier this year, finished second to advance to the general election.

Calvert has represented solidly conservative areas of the Inland Empire over the years, but that changed as a result of California’s redistricting process last year. The new 41st Congressional District includes several Coachella Valley cities — Palm Springs, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and Indian Wells — along with Corona, Menifee and other parts of western Riverside County.

The new district has a near-even split between registered Republicans and Democrats, with no-party preference voters making up roughly 20% of its registered voters. Calvert is slightly favored to win in election projections, such as the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

With Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress, the race has drawn substantial attention from statewide and national groups, and Rollins outraised Calvert by roughly $700,000 in the third quarter, according to campaign finance records. Calvert had roughly $1.1 million in his war chest at the end of September, compared to Rollins’ roughly $1 million.

Calvert is a major critic of the Biden administration's economic policies, arguing Democrat-led spending has caused soaring prices nationwide. His website notes a long list of Inland Empire projects he’s secured funding for as a senior member on the House Committee on Appropriations.

Calvert's campaign has painted Rollins as a carpetbagger, noting he grew up in Manhattan Beach and was registered to vote in Los Angeles County until last year.

Rollins, who is gay, points to Calvert's opposition to bills such as the Equality Act, as well as his votes against certifying the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona, as evidence that his views don't align with voters' in the region. The Equality Act would ban discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Despite his past opposition to LGBTQ rights, Calvert says his views have changed, and he recently voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would enshrine marriage equality in federal law.

Meanwhile, the Coachella Valley’s current congressman, Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz, is seeking re-election in a district that includes Indio, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City, as well as far-eastern Riverside County, a slice of San Bernardino County and all of Imperial County. He is being challenged by Republican Brian Hawkins, a city council member in San Jacinto.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com or on Twitter @tomcoulter_.

Comments / 5

Alice Alvarez
5d ago

I voted for Rollins. I have received confirmation from the County Registrar of Voters acknowledging that my ballot was received and will be counted.

Reply
2
Related
thepalmspringspost.com

Up in smoke? Palm Springs pot business ‘oversaturated,’ shops are for sale, and a major grower was accused of defaulting on rent

Local owners of legal marijuana dispensaries and grow operations bet big on the industry they assumed would be booming after California voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. Six years later, tax revenue has stagnated, and several Palm Springs dispensaries are up for sale. Court documents show one major grower in the city that once applied for a fivefold expansion instead found itself accused of defaulting on millions in rent and associated fees.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?

Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thepalmspringspost.com

City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn

Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore

The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS LA

These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating

Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here. 
TORRANCE, CA
foxla.com

SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages

LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Metrolink's new 'Arrow' train service from Redlands to San Bernardino begins

REDLANDS, Calif. - Metrolink on Monday marked the opening of its new "Arrow" line, which features clean-air rail technology, new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands. Arrow connects the East Valley of San Bernardino County to...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘My baby’s gone’ Mother of victim in Coachella double homicide speaks out

The mother of a Monique Vega, 26, is reminiscing about the last moments she had with her daughter. Vega was one of two people killed in a Coachella home over the weekend. The other victim was identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at around 8:45 a.m. at a home in The post ‘My baby’s gone’ Mother of victim in Coachella double homicide speaks out appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
sbcity.org

Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands

San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley

Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy