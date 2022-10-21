Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police. According to the clerk, a man wearing a...
Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials describe finding body of missing Detroit mother in garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home
DETROIT – A forensic technician and a homicide officer were called upon in court Tuesday to describe how they found the dismembered remains of a missing Detroit mother inside garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home. Rondell Lamar Watters, 45, of Detroit, returned to court Tuesday (Oct. 25) for...
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case
Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police find car missing from Napoleon
Bowling Green Police Division located a vehicle that had been taken without authorization after it was detected by the camera system at East Wooster Street and Prospect Street. The 2002 red Chevy Cavalier was located Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of East...
13abc.com
Keeping your car safe with wet leaves and cooler temps
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The season of snow and ice slicking up roads is not far off, but on days like today you still need to drive carefully. The combination of wet pavement and leaves can actually cause car accidents. Since we’ve had a very dry fall, this is really...
13abc.com
City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park. The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.
13abc.com
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
PERKINS TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A local police department trying to catch an alleged thief on Facebook turns into a viral post and lots of people were not happy about it. It showed a woman in Erie County shoplifting diapers at a Walmart. Many of the comments took issue with police posting someone who potentially couldn’t afford them.
Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
13abc.com
Man accused of murdering mother, burning her body undergoes evaluation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man charged with murdering his mother and setting her body on fire is slated to undergo evaluation. According to officials, Travis J Lewton, 31, will reappear in court on December 14. Lewton is charged with premeditated aggravated murder in relation to the attack of...
13abc.com
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
13abc.com
Blind Culver's Worker Inspires Inclusivity
13abc's Ethan Watts heads down to Tiffin where the folks at Riehm Farm introduce him to their homemade gourd-thrower. 13abc's Delaney Ruth finds out how House of Him is unique.
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
Comments / 1