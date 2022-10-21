ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
WTOL 11

Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
WTOL 11

Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
wlen.com

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Issues Update on Stolen Trailer Case

Deerfield Twp., MI – Crime Stoppers of Lenawee reported an update on the case of the stolen 4-wheelers and trailer from Deerfield Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that the white truck and one of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered in Toledo. The other 4-wheeler and the trailer still have not been located.
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police find car missing from Napoleon

Bowling Green Police Division located a vehicle that had been taken without authorization after it was detected by the camera system at East Wooster Street and Prospect Street. The 2002 red Chevy Cavalier was located Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of East...
13abc.com

Keeping your car safe with wet leaves and cooler temps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The season of snow and ice slicking up roads is not far off, but on days like today you still need to drive carefully. The combination of wet pavement and leaves can actually cause car accidents. Since we’ve had a very dry fall, this is really...
13abc.com

City of Toledo holds open house for Schneider Park Revitalization Project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo Division of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services is giving locals a sneak peek at the plans to redesign and renovate Schneider Park. The open house will take place on Wednesday at 5 p.m. inside the Heatherdowns Branch Library located on 3265 Glanzman Rd.
13abc.com

Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral

PERKINS TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A local police department trying to catch an alleged thief on Facebook turns into a viral post and lots of people were not happy about it. It showed a woman in Erie County shoplifting diapers at a Walmart. Many of the comments took issue with police posting someone who potentially couldn’t afford them.
WTOL 11

Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
13abc.com

Man accused of murdering mother, burning her body undergoes evaluation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man charged with murdering his mother and setting her body on fire is slated to undergo evaluation. According to officials, Travis J Lewton, 31, will reappear in court on December 14. Lewton is charged with premeditated aggravated murder in relation to the attack of...
13abc.com

Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
bgindependentmedia.org

Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site

Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
