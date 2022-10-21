Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths reported; Active cases up and hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,059 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 10 from 3,049 the previous week. The new deaths include four men and six women in the following age groups: 60-69 (2); 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counites: Brookings (1), Brown (2), Brule (1), Charles Mix (1), Davison (2), Fall River (1), Moody (1) and Pennington (1).
wnax.com
Name Released in Lincoln County Fatal Accident
A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and eventually rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
KELOLAND TV
Noem with large lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race, says new poll from KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even if they vote for Democrat Jamie Smith for governor of South Dakota, it appears voters don’t think he will win, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted with registered voters from Oct....
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines
After fielding 15 complaints against a Sioux City nursing home, state inspectors have proposed a $30,000 state fine against the facility’s owners. In late August, inspectors working for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals went to the Westwood Specialty Care nursing home in Sioux City to investigate a backlog of 15 separate complaints and […] The post State investigates 15 complaints against Sioux City nursing home, proposes fines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rabid bats found in South Dakota: Vaccinate your pets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking pet owners to protect their households by getting their pets vaccinated against rabies, a deadly disease that is transmitted to the victim by a bite from an infected animal. With the colder temperatures, bats will move...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal rollover crash; Last day to register to vote; Cooldown on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 62-year-old man has died in a weekend rollover in Lincoln County. Monday is the deadline to register to vote in...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
dakotanewsnow.com
Voters on South Dakota Reservations report problems, despite recent lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Imagine arriving to register to vote, but you see a gate closed in front of the building. Or you are driving 30 minutes to a voter registration center only to find out the staff closed it early. Unfortunately, these are claims of what still is happening on South Dakota reservations.
KELOLAND TV
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
KELOLAND TV
16-year-old identified in Davison County fatal crash
ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — A 16-year-old killed in last Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash near Ethan has been identified. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Ford-250 pickup — driven by Benjamin Waldner of Mitchell — was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37. The pickup was in the wrong lane when it collided with a northbound Kenworth Construction T800 semi-truck and trailer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
