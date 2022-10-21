Man charged with murder after possible 16-year-old runaway found dead in wooded area in north Harris County, sheriff says

Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man who fatally shot Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during traffic stop sentenced to death
HOUSTON, Texas – Punishment has been decided for the man found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Robert Solis has been sentenced to death. His recent conviction came more than three years after he was first arrested and charged...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed DeAndre Edwards? Reward offered for information on suspects involved in February’s deadly shooting in SE Houston
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered for information that will lead to identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting in February in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tuam Street where DeAndre Edwards was...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead...
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
8-year-old accidentally shot, killed by sibling who was playing with gun, Harris County deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this "preventable" situation is an unfortunate reminder of what can happen when guns aren't safely stored.
Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting girlfriend arrested after standoff in Porter
Authorities reportedly tried to serve a warrant for the suspect on Monday when he barricaded himself inside a home. He surrendered after a short standoff.
Click2Houston.com
One year later, family still seeking justice after loved one killed by alleged drunk driver who remains on the run
HOUSTON – Tuesday marked one year since an alleged drunken driver was accused of crashing into a car, killing a woman, and leaving her family fighting for justice. “We love you, Yana,” shouted Imani Rose, sister of Iyana Harris, during a balloon release and memorial at Miller Outdoor Theater in Hermann Park.
Click2Houston.com
Authorities emphasize the importance of safe gun storage after 2 kids killed in separate accidental shootings in Houston area
HOUSTON – Two Harris County children were killed in separate accidental shootings in the span of four days. On Friday, a 12-year-old boy was killed after investigators say his uncle pointed a shotgun in his direction that he thought was unloaded. Three days later, an 8-year-old was shot and...
Victim possibly followed from bank and robbed in his driveway in Energy Corridor, Houston police say
The man had just left a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway, and police believe the two suspects followed him home from there. Here's what surveillance video shows.
Benjamin Davis HS students accused of hitting 18-year-old classmate and trying to drive away
Julyssa Roaro's little brother tells ABC13 that he witnessed the moment a driver hit his sister and then drove off near Benjamin Davis High School.
cw39.com
Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
KHOU
Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect
HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog. The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
Residents concerned after Fort Bend Co. deputies visit elected official's home twice in 6 months
"It's hard not to listen when someone is yelling," a next-door neighbor told ABC13 after deputies were seen making frequent visits to a constable's home.
Chase ends in 6 arrests in suspected case of human trafficking, Houston police say
At some point during the chase, multiple people got out of the truck and ran. The 16-year-old driver was quickly caught, along with five others, police said.
Man killed by suspected drunk driver while helping sister with broken down car on Westpark Tollway
A black sedan was speeding when it slammed into the car that had broken down, deputies said. The crash also injured the man's sister. Here's how you can help that family.
Chambers County investigating after person found dead south of Beach City, sheriff's office say
While not many details were released about the incident, authorities said they are investigating this case as a homicide.
2 men wanted after homeowners held at gunpoint during robbery in Willis, Montgomery Co. deputies say
Investigators released a description of the suspected armed robbers and their getaway car. Now, they're asking for the public's help in finding them.
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
Daughter who lost dad to apparent suicide has now lost mom whom deputies say was shot by husband
The sheriff's office believes the woman's estranged husband gunned his wife down before taking off last Friday. We're now learning new facts on the case.
Comments / 11