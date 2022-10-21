ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va. Monday night, they were all Honda models: Police

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

4-year-old shot in triple shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after police said he was one of three people shot along the same street in Northwest D.C. Monday evening. According to D.C. police, the child was struck by bullets on 1st Street and Kennedy Street. At the moment, authorities believe this incident is connected to a double shooting that occurred earlier on 1st Street and Missouri Avenue, which left two men injured.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma

WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy