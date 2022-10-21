Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Related
WJLA
13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va. Monday night, they were all Honda models: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
fox5dc.com
Video shows 2 men shooting at each other in downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two men opened fire on each other Monday morning near a busy area in downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County police have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects involved. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said the...
WJLA
Arlington Co. Police investigating 23 car vandalism cases across 24 hours
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police are investigating a string of 23 car vandalism cases that occurred across a 24 hour span last week they believe are connected. These incidents happened mostly in the Ballston and Courthouse areas of the city Thursday night and Friday morning. Kenneth Pierce's...
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
Police searching for suspects allegedly involved in carjacking of food delivery driver
Police in Prince William County are seeking the public's help in locating a car that was stolen on Monday as well as the armed suspects who took the car and robbed its owner.
Thieves are targeting video doorbells; nearly 30 reports in the last month
Patterson Park neighbors have reported a string of these thefts in the last month. Since September 20, the Baltimore Police Department has received 27 reports in the Southeast district.
WJLA
17-year-old arrested after driving stolen dirt bike in Charles County: Police
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged in Charles County after using an off-road vehicle on county streets, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. Calls of a man driving a green dirt bike around the Bannister and Wakefield neighborhoods began in late September, authorities...
WJLA
'He showed compassion': Md. officer, veterinarian help injured man, dogs after car crash
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Frederick County deputy and Mount Airy veterinarian are being praised for their efforts to help a man and his two dogs following a crash. On Oct. 14, 2022, first responders were called to an accident in Mount Airy. An "older gentleman" had hit a...
WJLA
6 juveniles identified in connection to Metrobus attack caught on video
WASHINGTON (7News) — Six juveniles have been identified after a Southeast D.C. woman was assaulted on a Metrobus on Oct. 17, sources tell 7News. The juveniles' information has been sent over to the Office of the Attorney General for further action. According to D.C. courts, juvenile cases have to...
WJLA
Opening statement made in trial of 2 DC officers charged with 2020 murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An unusual murder trial began Tuesday at D.C.'s U.S. District Court, in which two suspended Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. It is unusual in that murder is a D.C. charge, but since the U.S. Attorney's...
WUSA
Someone smashed more than 20 car windows in ONE NIGHT in Arlington
Police say someone smashed the windows of more than 20-cars -- in ONE night. Now they're looking for the vandal.
21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the victims of a quadruple shooting that happened on October 6th has died. 21-year-old Christian Mitchell of DC succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He and three others were shot on the 1200 Block of North Capitol Street in Northwest D.C. At 1:07 pm the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered four adult males that had been shot. All men were conscious and breathing. The victims were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. Mitchell died on Friday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner The post 21-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Quadruple Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Armed driver fends off carjackers at Anne Arundel County Walmart, police say
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Two armed men attempted to carjack a driver Sunday outside a Walmart in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said. A similar incident happened a day earlier at the Annapolis mall. Police said two men approached the 42-year-old victim armed with handguns around 12:30 p.m. Sunday....
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday. Witnesses at nearby businesses scattered around looking for shelter when shots rang out. The situation began to unfold on the Unit block of N Street, Southeast...
fox5dc.com
4-year-old shot in triple shooting in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after police said he was one of three people shot along the same street in Northwest D.C. Monday evening. According to D.C. police, the child was struck by bullets on 1st Street and Kennedy Street. At the moment, authorities believe this incident is connected to a double shooting that occurred earlier on 1st Street and Missouri Avenue, which left two men injured.
Nottingham MD
50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma
WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
WJLA
2 apartments deemed uninhabitable after car crashes into northeast DC building
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are looking for the driver that crashed into an apartment building just before midnight on Sunday and left two apartments in northeast D.C. uninhabitable, fire officials said. DC Fire and EMS said they responded to the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE for reports of...
WJLA
LIST | Oct. 28-30: What's going on in the DMV this Halloween weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Halloween is just around the corner! 7News compiled a list of fun and spooky things to do this weekend in the DMV. Halloween at Opaline Bar & Brasserie -- 806 15th St., NW. Spooktacular Sips at District Winery -- 385 Water St., SE. Trick-or-Treat at the...
Police investigate double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest DC on Sunday evening. Police first responded to the scene in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW before 7 p.m. They confirmed shortly afterward that two people were injured. Police said that both victims had non-life-threatening injuries and have […]
Comments / 0