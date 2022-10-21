ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 2

Related
The Center Square

Spokane agencies unite on plan to disband homeless camp

(The Center Square) – Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Downtown MUV Fitness location closing in November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane has announced that it will be closing its doors in November 2022. According to the location's official Facebook page, not as many people returned to the downtown gym after the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting its closure. The downtown MUV Fitness did...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Mi Paloma Brilla, a dove sculpture placed in Coeur d'Alene Riverstone Park damaged

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Each piece of art that Milo White and Lin McJunkin create is precious to them. “They’re our babies,” White said Tuesday afternoon. That morning, he and McJunkin learned that Mi Paloma Brilla, their stainless steel and cast glass sculpture of a dove just placed at Riverstone Park, had been damaged, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Chronicle

Man Drops ID Info After Allegedly Trying to Rob Washington Bank

A Spokane man was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham — and he led police right to him. Mark D. Gotcher, 65, was charged with attempted first-degree robbery after allegedly walking into the bank Friday around 10:30 a.m. and saying, "This is a bank robbery," Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Oct. 24.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘An embarrassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Large family escapes house fire with pets in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E. Marshall Avenue. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8 a.m., they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Kootenai Health phone systems down

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health reported on Wednesday morning, the hospital's phone line is experiencing an outage. According to a press release by Kootenai Health, a vendor issue occurred this morning, which has impacted Kootenai Health, Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Urgent Care’s land-line phone systems. Currently the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighters put out garage fire on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy