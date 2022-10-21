Read full article on original website
Related
Jewels Helping Hands, I-90 homeless campers react to emergency operations center
SPOKANE, Wash. — City and county leaders say rising crime and dropping temperatures have made clearing the I-90 homeless encampment an urgent priority. They believe it can be done by November 15 this year. "We are going to solve this issue not in a year, not in eight months,...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
Spokane agencies unite on plan to disband homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting...
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
Downtown MUV Fitness location closing in November
SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane has announced that it will be closing its doors in November 2022. According to the location's official Facebook page, not as many people returned to the downtown gym after the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting its closure. The downtown MUV Fitness did...
KHQ Right Now
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Spokane County, city leaders activate emergency operations center for I-90 homeless campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County and city leaders announced the activation of an emergency operations center (EOC) for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane and surrounding areas on Tuesday. This is the first step in their plan to clear out the homeless camp near I-90 by Nov. 15, 2022. The...
Trick or Treat: Here are some Halloween events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's time to get in the Halloween spirit!. Halloween is a holiday celebrated in the United States and other countries worldwide, such as Asia, Oceania, Europe and other countries in North America. The holiday takes place on Oct. 31, and this year it falls on Monday.
Mi Paloma Brilla, a dove sculpture placed in Coeur d'Alene Riverstone Park damaged
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Each piece of art that Milo White and Lin McJunkin create is precious to them. “They’re our babies,” White said Tuesday afternoon. That morning, he and McJunkin learned that Mi Paloma Brilla, their stainless steel and cast glass sculpture of a dove just placed at Riverstone Park, had been damaged, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Chronicle
Man Drops ID Info After Allegedly Trying to Rob Washington Bank
A Spokane man was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham — and he led police right to him. Mark D. Gotcher, 65, was charged with attempted first-degree robbery after allegedly walking into the bank Friday around 10:30 a.m. and saying, "This is a bank robbery," Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Oct. 24.
‘An embarrassment to the community’: County calls Camp Hope an emergency, state pushes back
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners plan to use tools from the COVID-19 pandemic to start clearing Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff wants the county to declare an emergency proclamation at the site, and commissioners say they’re ready to use this new tool to bring an end to the state’s largest homeless camp. Conversations from a county courthouse conference...
KHQ Right Now
Large family escapes house fire with pets in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E. Marshall Avenue. The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8 a.m., they called authorities. Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of the...
Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans emergency operations center as I-90 camp clearing date approaches
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is moving forward with plans to remove people and their belongings off the Department of Transportation's property, and on Tuesday, set up an emergency operations center. The center will be a place for service providers and officials to meet as they work toward...
What do people not like about living in Spokane?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Spokane and want it to get better.
Kootenai Health phone systems down
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health reported on Wednesday morning, the hospital's phone line is experiencing an outage. According to a press release by Kootenai Health, a vendor issue occurred this morning, which has impacted Kootenai Health, Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Urgent Care’s land-line phone systems. Currently the...
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
FOX 28 Spokane
Early morning house fire leaves one Spokane family outside in the cold, struggling
SPOKANE, Wash. – What started as the faint smell of smoke during the early morning hours of Monday, turned into a fire breaking out in one family’s home, leaving them stranded outside in the cold. “Everything was yellow, and I thought there was something wrong with me, and...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley teenager stabbed on Centennial Trail
The Spokane County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a person who stabbed a Spokane Valley teenager. Right now, that teen is in the hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters put out garage fire on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 2