Spokane, WA

New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
Man Drops ID Info After Allegedly Trying to Rob Washington Bank

A Spokane man was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham — and he led police right to him. Mark D. Gotcher, 65, was charged with attempted first-degree robbery after allegedly walking into the bank Friday around 10:30 a.m. and saying, "This is a bank robbery," Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Oct. 24.
Downtown MUV Fitness location closing in November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness in downtown Spokane has announced that it will be closing its doors in November 2022. According to the location's official Facebook page, not as many people returned to the downtown gym after the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting its closure. The downtown MUV Fitness did...
Spokane City Council ending contract with Guardians Foundation

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is working to end its contract with the Guardians Foundation, the non-profit that operates the homeless shelter on Trent Avenue. City Council President Breann Beggs told KREM 2 that the Mayor's office is going to ask the council to approve a replacement contract with the Salvation Army. The request will be made during a special session meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Is Spokane high cost of living?

The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Spokane?
Mi Paloma Brilla, a dove sculpture placed in Coeur d'Alene Riverstone Park damaged

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Each piece of art that Milo White and Lin McJunkin create is precious to them. “They’re our babies,” White said Tuesday afternoon. That morning, he and McJunkin learned that Mi Paloma Brilla, their stainless steel and cast glass sculpture of a dove just placed at Riverstone Park, had been damaged, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Kootenai Health phone systems down

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health reported on Wednesday morning, the hospital's phone line is experiencing an outage. According to a press release by Kootenai Health, a vendor issue occurred this morning, which has impacted Kootenai Health, Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Urgent Care’s land-line phone systems. Currently the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
Police investigating body found by Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
