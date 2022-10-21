ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Deliberations to continue for fourth day in Sheriff Victor Hill trial

ATLANTA - Wednesday will mark the fourth day of deliberations in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Hill faces federal charges that he violated the constitutional rights of seven pre-trial detainees by having them held in restraint chairs for four hours--sometimes longer--during their time in the jail.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jury in Sheriff Hill trial sent home for the day

New developments in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Federal prosecutors accuse the sheriff of violating the civil rights of detainees at the jail by putting them in a restraint chair for hours on end.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Man exonerated for 2018 pastor attack in Coweta

A man was found not guilty by a Coweta County jury for aggravated battery after a physical altercation with a pastor in 2018. Levi William Beyer was charged with aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 for an alleged attack on Pastor Tamarkus Cook near St. Smyrna Baptist Church. Beyer’s attorney, Matthew...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found at Clayton County storage facility, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A silent alarm at a Clayton County storage facility led officers to a couple of hundred pounds of marijuana. Clayton County police say the Narcotic Units responded to the facility located in the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway last Thursday. After doing an initial search of the property for any intruder, police say officers obtained a search warrant.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff Victor Hill federal trial: Jury expected to resume deliberation

ATLANTA - Jurors in the federal trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill are expected to resume deliberations Monday. The prosecution and defense teams made their closing arguments on Friday, and the judge put the case into the hands of the jury. At the end of the day, the judge decided to send the jury home to resume deliberation after the weekend.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy