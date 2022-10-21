Read full article on original website
Deliberations to continue for fourth day in Sheriff Victor Hill trial
ATLANTA - Wednesday will mark the fourth day of deliberations in the trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Hill faces federal charges that he violated the constitutional rights of seven pre-trial detainees by having them held in restraint chairs for four hours--sometimes longer--during their time in the jail.
Family demands change after man dies in Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 20-year-old Shamar Mcelroy showed up outside the Fulton County jail Tuesday evening to hold a vigil in his honor. He was found dead in his jail cell on Oct. 19, 2022. Mcelroy's family told 11Alive his death was being treated as a...
Police: Clayton County suspects caught trying to flush marijuana down toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have arrested two suspects they say were caught attempting to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet. Officials say on Oct. 20, officers with the Clayton County Police Department's Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Mount Zion Road.
Man exonerated for 2018 pastor attack in Coweta
A man was found not guilty by a Coweta County jury for aggravated battery after a physical altercation with a pastor in 2018. Levi William Beyer was charged with aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 for an alleged attack on Pastor Tamarkus Cook near St. Smyrna Baptist Church. Beyer’s attorney, Matthew...
Judge moves task force killing case to federal court
Two members of a multi-agency fugitive task force, facing murder charges in Fulton County stemming from a 2016 shooting,...
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
GBI names driver fatally shot by Atlanta police officer, woman injured during road rage incident
ATLANTA - West Peachtree Street at the 16th Street intersection in Midtown Atlanta was completely blocked and turned into a crime scene Tuesday evening. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a plain clothes officer tried to intervene during a road rage incident and opened fire, killing one of the drivers.
Gwinnett high school student accused of firing gun as classes dismissed
A 17-year-old accused of firing shots as classes were dismissed at Shiloh High School remained Tuesday in the Gwinnett C...
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found at Clayton County storage facility, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A silent alarm at a Clayton County storage facility led officers to a couple of hundred pounds of marijuana. Clayton County police say the Narcotic Units responded to the facility located in the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway last Thursday. After doing an initial search of the property for any intruder, police say officers obtained a search warrant.
20-year-old found dead while in custody at Fulton County Jail identified
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway at the Fulton County Jail after a 20-year-old was found dead while in custody last week. The Fulton County Medical Examiner has now identified the detainee as Shamar Mcleroy. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke with Mcleroy's grandmother, Rosie Gray, about his death....
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
According to the Cobb Police, a fatal crash was reported in Cobb County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday.
Security guard dead, another injured in DeKalb nightclub shooting; suspect not in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A security guard is dead and another one injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in DeKalb County. Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooter is still on the run. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to the victim’s brother who said it’s...
Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
Man faces charges in fatal multivehicle wreck on I-75 in Clayton County
A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal crash last month on I-75 in Clayton County, police said....
Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for...
