Malcolm Brogdon Pinpoints Issues With Concerning Celtics Defense
The Boston Celtics forged their identity a season ago on the defensive end of the court. It surely hasn’t been the same case to start this season with Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla now at the helm. The Celtics have merely used their talented and high-powered offense to...
Celtics’ Grant Williams Suspended Following Ejection Vs. Bulls
Celtics forward Grant Williams will get a night off when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for his role in his ejection from Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The 23-year-old made contact with...
Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Reflects On Ejection In Bulls Game
The Celtics let their frustrations show Monday night, especially Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams. The interim head coach and forward were ejected late during the Chicago Bulls game. The merit of the ejections have been called into question by Boston fans. Mazzulla was trying to get the attention of an official after Nikola Vucevic was called for a shooting foul on Jaylen Brown in the third quarter.
Jaylen Brown Doesn’t Condone ‘Hurt,’ Stays With Kanye West’s Donda Sports
Jaylen Brown long has been one to stand up for what he believes in and never is afraid to be a voice for the voiceless. But despite all the turmoil surrounding Ye, formally known as Kanye West, Brown is sticking with Donda Sports — a marketing agency the Boston Celtics guard has been with since May.
Pelicans lose Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram to Injury Sunday
On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans fell 122-121 to the Utah Jazz in overtime. Still, the biggest storyline was the injuries suffered to stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, both of whom left the contest and did not return. Williamson sustained a hard fall on a fast-break dunk attempt in...
NFL Reportedly Investigating Refs Who Sought Mike Evans’ Autograph
Two NFL referees could be in some hot water after a video surfaced of them allegedly asking Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his autograph. The incident happened after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and the NFL is reportedly investigating video captured by Sheena Quick of 1340 AM Fox Sports, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter can be seen calling out Evans in the tunnel and asking the Pro Bowl receiver to sign something. Lamberth is in his 21st season and Sutter is in his fourth.
How Celtics Legend Ray Allen Addressed Kanye West’s Remarks
Former Boston Celtics star shooting guard and 2008 NBA Finals champion Ray Allen joined the list of notable public figures to vocalize their disapproval of the offensive commentary made by music icon Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. West, who has recently skyrocketed to relevancy due to his remarks made...
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26. The Miami Heat are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road since the start of 2020/2021. The Miami Heat are 3-1 (.750) against the...
NFL Trade Targets: Seven Players Who Could Change Teams Before Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is much more hit or miss than its NBA, NHL and MLB counterparts. Some years, there’s a flurry of moves, with several high-profile players floated in rumors and speculation. Other years, the cutoff passes with crickets, leaving teams to lean on internal reinforcements and improvement as the season progresses.
NFL Rumors: Bears Trade Defensive Disruptor To Undefeated Eagles
The NFL trade market is continuing to heat up ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline as the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears pulled off a deal Wednesday. The Bears are sending veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the undefeated Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 32-year-old Quinn produced one of the best seasons of his career last year with Chicago, totaling 18 1/2 sacks. But the defensive disruptor is off to a much slower start this season, having recorded just one sack through seven games.
Patriots Fans Will Despise This Mac Jones Comparison After ‘Dirty’ Slide
There are some athletes nobody wants to be compared to. But unfortunately for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, that’s the position he found himself in Wednesday after a video of his controversial slide from “Monday Night Football” gained more attention. The play in question has been...
Lakers HC Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook's Benching: 'We Don't Have Time for Feelings'
Point guard Russell Westbrook is again at center stage amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles. Westbrook was benched for the final three possessions of Sunday’s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers – a game which dropped the Lakers to 0-3 on the young season. The 33-year-old shot 4-of-15 from the field, finishing with ten points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Makes Notable Change To Twitter Profile
Christian Vázquez has been a member of the Houston Astros for nearly three months, having been shipped to Space City at the Major League Baseball trade deadline after 14 years with the Boston Red Sox organization. But it feels like Vázquez finally became an Astro in recent days, first...
Celtics Fans Will Love This Danilo Gallinari Video Taking Shot In Gym
Danilo Gallinari will still be out for the first few months of the NBA season due to ACL surgery, but the veteran forward made some positive strides Tuesday. The Boston Celtics signed the 14th-year forward in the offseason in hopes to add wing depth as a backup to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury while playing for Team Italy at EuroBasket over the summer. The injury news was compounded with Robert Williams III also needing time to recover from his own knee injury.
