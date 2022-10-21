Utica Women’s Ice Hockey adds former Syracuse Associate Head Coach, Brendon Knight, to staff as Assistant

Read full article on original website
Utica University names Danielle Cerminaro as first-ever Women’s Gymnastics coach
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.
Section III Class C Field Hockey Semi-Finals: Scores and Highlights
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Field Hockey Sectional brackets continued to roll on Tuesday afternoon, with Class C semi-final games being played at a predetermined neutral site, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Sheveron Stadium, and each game finishing with the final score separated by just one goal. Highlights included: 1-Clinton 1, 4-Little...
Syracuse shakes off slow start to top IUP in exhibition game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s basketball emerged victorious over Division II Indiana (Pa.) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange took the exhibition win by a margin of 28 points, 86-58. Four Syracuse starters put up double-figures. Senior guard Joseph Girard III led...
Saturday’s SU football game is sold out
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been procrastinating on getting your ticket to Saturday’s SU vs. Notre Dame game….you’re outta luck. Syracuse University announced on Twitter Tuesday that the game is sold out. The university has announced an “Orange Out” requesting fans to wear orange....
Turning the page to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Opportunity once again knocks for the No. 16 Syracuse football team, which hosts Notre Dame for the first time in 18 years on Saturday, as a chance to bounce back from a close loss at No. 5 Clemson this past week. Syracuse will once...
“We do not take moral victories:” Dino Babers addresses the media following loss to #5 Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 27-21 loss over #5 Clemson. Garrett Shrader finished the day 18-26 for 167 yards and one touchdown. The Orange is now 3-1 in the ACC. Syracuse returns to action on Saturday October 29th...
Merchants Share Opinions On “Complete Streets” 90-Day Trial
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A resolution regarding the “Complete Streets Project” was passed by the Utica Common Council, and for the next 90 days, residents will have the opportunity to test the new street layout before it’s officially implemented. As a reminder, this new, 90-day trial...
‘Complete Streets’ 90-Day Trial Begins on Genesee
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A resolution regarding the “Complete Streets Project” was passed by the Utica Common Council, and for the next 90 days, residents will have the opportunity to test the new street layout before it is officially implemented. Starting on Saturday, October 22, and concluding...
Candidate expresses concern over Oneida County Conservative Party endorsement
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – John Zielinski, the Republican candidate running for the 119th Assembly seat against Marianne Buttenschon today at the press Conference about an investigation into why the Oneida County Conservative Party endorsed Democrats for the 119th Assembly and Oneida County Sheriff. “I just want you and the...
$45 million Cornhill revitalization project
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, October 24th, Mayor Robert Palmieri came together with the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC), and people first to announce the $45 million Cornhill Revitalization Project, which is a multi-site investment aiming to restore the neighborhood and recruit new residents.
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
