Who’s Afraid of Itamar Ben Gvir?
Everything you didn’t know about Itamar Ben Gvir because nobody told you. First, a necessary disclosure: on November 1 this year, after much deliberation, I intend to vote for Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir and his partner, Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich. As a liberal Orthodox Jew, I...
UN Commission: Israeli ‘Occupation’ is Illegal
The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
The Evolution Of Zionism
In the late 1800’s antisemitic events were rising dangerously high in Europe. For almost two thousand years the Jews had been wanderers without a home. Exiled from their land by the ancient Romans, the Jews had spread to the four corners of the world. Although finding temporary refuge in numerous places, the Jews would inevitably be persecuted by their hosts. The results of antisemitic persecution the Jews suffered under exile ranged from pogroms to a Holocaust.
Camille Fuchs’s Survey: Lapid 27, Smotrich-Ben Gvir 14, Likud 31, Shaked 2.2%
Friday will mark the final day for election surveys, so expect a whopping number of fresh polls, all of them, most likely, with an identical map of the political blocs: the right with 60 mandates, the left with 56, and the Arabs with 8. But what remains to be seen is the shifts inside each bloc, and those have been constant, as several parties are siphoning votes from their supposed allies “inside the armored troops’ carrier,” as Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu put it this week.
Larry’s Letters: RE: Australia Rescinding Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
Workers for the Palestinian victimhood narrative are experts at projecting their own people’s crimes on to Israel. A prime example is Lana Tatour’s accusation that Israel is ethnically cleansing East Jerusalem of its Arab population. Here is what ethnic cleansing looks like. In 1948, Jordan along with five other Arab countries invaded the new state of Israel. In 1949 when a cease fire was declared, Jordan remained in control of East Jerusalem. The first thig it did was to expel all the Jews . Then it gave Jewish homes and synagogues to the Arab people. The Arabs proceeded to desecrate the synagogues by turning them into stables. The final act of Jewish vilification was Jordan taking Jewish gravestones from the local cometary and placing them on the floor of latrines where Arab men could piss on the Jews. Those who support Palestinian claims to East Jerusalem are really legitimizing Jordan’s illegal invasion of a city that for the preceding 3000 years had never been divided.
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
IRGC Chief Warns Saudis Against ‘Relying on Israel’
In an apparent reference to the strengthening ties between Israel and Gulf Arab governments, Tehran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency said on Thursday that Iranian officials had told Saudi Arabia’s leaders they should stop relying on Israel. “This is our warning. Your house is that of a spider [fragile]....
IDF Raids Shechem Lions’ Den Safe House, 5 Terrorists Killed
IDF, Israel Police, and Shin Bet forces overnight Tuesday raided a safe house of the Lions’ Den terror group in Shechem and killed five terrorists, including one of the group’s leaders, Wadih Al-Houh, 31. Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed his assassination in a Reshet Bet radio interview Tuesday...
Egypt Confirms Gaza Natural Gas Field Deal with Israel
Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla on Tuesday told Reuters there was a framework agreement in place between Israel and the Palestinian Authority to develop the marine natural gas field off the Gaza shore, sponsored by the Egyptian government. Reuters cited an anonymous PA official who confirmed an agreement...
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
The Treachery of Yair Lapid – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
Hear: About my shock when I read the treacherous words of the caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, how he panicked to get votes, and how he grovelled to the Arabs to get theirs. And how he brought the sleeping Arab/Israeli conflict to the forefront of the UN agenda by supporting it during his speech to the United Nations Assembly.
Hezbollah: For Every Israeli Strike in Syria, We’ll Attack US Forces in the Country
Several strikes against American forces in Syria were reported by Syrian Telegram channels and other media in October, according to a report by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). Some of these reports were confirmed by U.S. forces. On Oct. 23, for example, there was a report of...
Gantz Tells Ukrainian Counterpart Israel Has ‘Operational Limitations, No Weapons’
Israel has reiterated to Ukraine – albeit politely – that it will help the country develop a civilian early warning system, but will not provide offensive weaponry to fight Russian invaders. Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences on the loss of life resulting from the war during...
Word Prompt – RUACH – Rabbi Shlomo Litvin
When I think of the word ruach, I am reminded of the creation of the world, and how it began with the ruach Elokim spread across the world. The world was created in such a way as to conceal that ruach, and it is possible to feel far removed from Hashem, even while in His world. This challenge could be everywhere, but certainly true when outside Eretz Yisrael and far away from Jewish communities.
Energean Starts Extracting Gas from Israel’s Karish Field
The British-Greek hydrocarbon exploration and production company Energean plc announced on Wednesday that it had begun extracting natural gas from the Karish gas platform off the northern Israeli coast, a day before Israeli and Lebanese leaders are due to sign a very controversial United States-mediated agreement that demarcates the maritime border between the two enemy states, after giving in to all Lebanese demands.
The Waters Of Noach
In this week’s haftara, the navi Yeshayahu refers to the flood that destroyed the world not as mabul, but as Mei Noach, “the Waters of Noach.” This expression is repeated twice in the verse. (Yeshayahu 54:9). The Zohar teaches (Noach 67b) that Noach gained this dubious distinction – of forever being identified with the flood – by failing to prevent it. While it is true that Noach was righteous by the standards of his generation, a true tzaddik would have found a way not only to save himself but to avert the disaster.
Biden Repeating Obama’s Mistake: Is He a “Russian Stooge”?
While the Iranian regime is arresting, wounding, torturing and killing protesters, all the Biden administration appears to be concerned with is trying to revive a nuclear deal that will soon give Iran unlimited nuclear weapons capability; lift sanctions against the expansionist regime of Iran thereby pumping billions of dollars into its treasury for further adventurism; build nuclear weapons; provide Russia with still more deadly military equipment; and empower the mullahs even further to oppress and murder their innocent, fed-up civilian population for the “crime” of women showing too much hair. Their mothers must be very proud of them.
She Unveiled the Torah’s “Disturbing” Stories for Us
I remember walking out of my first Chumash class with Morah Yehudis Heller a”h with the sense of a new world opening before me. Coming from Bais Yaakov, I thought I had a good understanding of Chumash Bereishis. What was missing, though, was the point of it all. I...
Israeli Elections Round 5
Israelis head to the polls next week (Tuesday, Nov 1st) for the 5th time since 2019. Many people have asked me why this happens, and my answer is always the same; Israelis just want a day off!. Election Day in Israel is similar to the one thing I miss about...
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second-largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions. Television footage showed flames and smoke rising in the night sky over Nablus. The army said it used shoulder-launched missiles. Local residents reported a large explosion that rocked the old city and surrounding neighborhoods. The target of the raid was a group of Palestinian gunmen calling themselves the Lions’ Den. The group was responsible for the recent fatal shooting of an Israeli soldier and several attempted attacks, the army said.
