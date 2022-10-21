ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

postsouth.com

LSU football: TV, schedule update for showdown vs. No. 6 Alabama

BATON ROUGE - No. 20 LSU football will have its showdown against No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) has found a groove following consecutive 45-point performances against Florida and No. 12 Ole Miss. Last Saturday, the Tigers came back from a 17-3 deficit to defeat the Rebels 45-20, and the week before scored touchdowns on their first six drives to beat the Gators in The Swamp, 45-35.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

White Castle tops St. John, 36-14, in District 6-1A fare

The annual White Castle-St. John clash had the makings of a tight battle in the first quarter, but it took a sharp turn by halftime. The Eagle defense held the Bulldogs to one touchdown in the first quarter, but White Castle turned up the heat in the second quarter en route to a 36-14 win in District 6-1A action last Friday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine stays unbeaten after 52-0 rout over Broadmoor

BATON ROUGE -- Week 8 football action brought Plaquemine what has become business as usual – at least for now. The Green Devils remained undefeated after they rolled over the young Broadmoor Buccaneers for a 52-0 win in District 6-4A action last Friday. “We played well Friday night, but...
PLAQUEMINE, LA

