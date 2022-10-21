Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LSU football: TV, schedule update for showdown vs. No. 6 Alabama
BATON ROUGE - No. 20 LSU football will have its showdown against No. 6 Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, the SEC announced Monday. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) has found a groove following consecutive 45-point performances against Florida and No. 12 Ole Miss. Last Saturday, the Tigers came back from a 17-3 deficit to defeat the Rebels 45-20, and the week before scored touchdowns on their first six drives to beat the Gators in The Swamp, 45-35.
Briefly, I doubted Brian Kelly and this LSU football team. Silly me | Toppmeyer
BATON ROUGE, La. – While exiting the Superdome press box after LSU’s season opener, I offered what I thought was a lukewarm take, at the time. Enjoy the Birmingham Bowl, I said to an LSU scribe with whom I am friendly. After a sloppy debut to the Brian...
Tiger Athletic Foundation calls out other SEC schools before LSU fine for field storming
BATON ROUGE − LSU football was fined $250,000 by the SEC on Sunday for its third field-storming incident since 2014, after the Tigers upset No. 7 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, the conference announced. But don't expect LSU's fans to pick up the tab anytime soon. The...
LSU football vs. Ole Miss score: Can Brian Kelly, Jayden Daniels beat Lane Kiffin?
BATON ROUGE - LSU football looks to score its first win over a top-10 team under coach Brian Kelly after failing to do so against Tennessee two weeks ago, as the Tigers host No. 7 Ole Miss in Baton Rouge on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) is...
Look out, Alabama football. Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers are coming for the SEC West | Toppmeyer
BATON ROUGE, La. – Jaxson Dart’s pass appeared to be headed harmlessly to the turf in the end zone for an incompletion. Joe Foucha had another idea. The LSU safety turned on the speed and stretched out his left hand. Into the Tiger’s left paw landed an interception that helped stop the Lane Train in its tracks.
LSU football dominates No. 7 Ole Miss from second quarter on for an emphatic 45-20 win
BATON ROUGE - Bring on Bama. And that likely won't be the only thing Tiger fans will be saying after LSU football had its best performance of the season Saturday against No. 7 Ole Miss, defeating the Rebels 45-20 in front of over 100,000 in Tiger Stadium. LSU (6-2, 4-1...
White Castle tops St. John, 36-14, in District 6-1A fare
The annual White Castle-St. John clash had the makings of a tight battle in the first quarter, but it took a sharp turn by halftime. The Eagle defense held the Bulldogs to one touchdown in the first quarter, but White Castle turned up the heat in the second quarter en route to a 36-14 win in District 6-1A action last Friday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.
Plaquemine stays unbeaten after 52-0 rout over Broadmoor
BATON ROUGE -- Week 8 football action brought Plaquemine what has become business as usual – at least for now. The Green Devils remained undefeated after they rolled over the young Broadmoor Buccaneers for a 52-0 win in District 6-4A action last Friday. “We played well Friday night, but...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will address Iberville Parish Veterans Day event
The Iberville Parish Veterans Day ceremony this year will include a well-known guest speaker who himself served a lengthy stint in the U.S. military. Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the crowd during the annual ceremony Nov. 11 at the Iberville Veterans Memorial at 23600 Railroad Ave. This year’s ceremony...
Plaquemine driver arrested on DWI charge after fatal crash in Assumption Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop C reported a Plaquemine resident was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle fatal crash in Labadieville. According to an LSP news release, the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Oct. 23 on Hwy. 308 near Orchid Street in Assumption Parish claimed the life of 64-year-old Juana Ramos of Metairie.
