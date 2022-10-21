Read full article on original website
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
Chicago takes on Florida after Johnson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (4-1-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers after Tyler Johnson scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken. Chicago went 28-42-12 overall and 14-21-6 at home last...
Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild
Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per...
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 6 UCLA
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 6 is UCLA. UCLA basketball is here to stay on the national map. The job that Mick Cronin has done in just three years in Westwood can’t be overstated.
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Steelers-Eagles, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) in an in-state rivalry in Week 8. The Steelers come into this game off a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while the Eagles are well rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL...
