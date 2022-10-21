Read full article on original website
Methodist Senior Services celebrates 60th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Methodist Senior Services celebrated its 60th anniversary with a big event called Rocking with the Rhythm at Aldersgate Retirement Community. Residents and staff members dressed up in their favorite costumes, listened to live music and visited family. Members celebrated six decades of Christian service to senior citizens. There were several vendors on site, as well as city officials, giving a helping hand.
Shuwaski Young meet and greet held in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District of the U.S. House Shuwaski Young held a meet and greet at 2900 St Paul St. in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy, and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a degree in political science, he started his political career at the Mississippi State’s Office and worked in the Barack Obama administration, as well as Secretary Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Halloween observed Monday in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian. The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.
Frontline Responders - Bailey Haunted Firehouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each year, the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual haunted house offering the community the chance to have their socks scared right off. But every year, this haunted house does something a little different to keep its visitors on their toes. “So, the trail is definitely...
Candy Crawl set for Wednesday downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Crawl will be Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The annual downtown festival will take place at Dumont Plaza and over 40 participating businesses. The Candy Crawl allows children up to age 13, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to trick or treat...
3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosts meet and greet
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, Shuwaski Young, held a meet and greet Tuesday night at 2900 St. Paul Streset in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a...
Marion town hall meeting to discuss recent increases
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - A special town hall meeting is coming up this week in the town of Marion. Marion Mayor Larry Gill said city leaders will address concerns surrounding a rise in water and garbage fees. “Basically, we are going up about $1.68 on the water rates to help...
Newton leaders make appeal for information about shootings
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department made an appeal Tuesday for information to solve a recent rash of shootings. The city said the Newton Police Department is working in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department to bring the people responsible to justice.
New transportation service ‘Just 4 kids’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You heard of taxis and Lyfts transporting adults from point A to point B. A local group of mothers has created a transportation service that’s meant just for kids. The idea came about when a mother had to juggle her job, home, and mainly her...
Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamie Johnson hosted Bentley’s 5th annual Ride/Auction for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital. Bentley Strickland is a seven year old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Hurler Syndrome. He has undergone enzyme transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and 13 surgeries. Batson Children’s Hospital is where he has had all of his treatments.
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Mr. Floyd L. Spears
Funeral service for Mr. Floyd L. Spears will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Benjamin Laird officiating. Interment will follow at Bethsaida Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County with Military and MS Highway Patrol Honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 1:17 PM on October 25, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Philadelphia man sentenced to over 18 years for gun charge
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Philadelphia, Miss., man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. James...
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
Mr. Marzell George Livingston
Services for Mr. Marzell George Livingston will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Milling Funeral Home Chapel in Union with burial in the Union Cemetery. Bro. Steve Bufkin and Bro. Rusty Walton will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M. at Milling Funeral...
Enterprise School District deals with ‘flu outbreak’
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak. The district released a notice saying “due to an outbreak of the flu virus that has greatly impacted our students (nearly 30%) and teachers, the Enterprise School District will conduct virtual learning.”
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With all the events happening Saturday at the Meridian Fall Festival, there are some winners to announce. Contestants were competing for a $1,000 at the Back Porch Meridian’s Cornhole Tournament. First place winners Josh Glover and Carson Barrett took that prize home. At Bud and...
Stolen catalytic converters on the rise
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Once again, thieves are beginning to target car parts, catalytic converters to be specific. It takes criminals only a few minutes to cut off the converter, which is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They contain metals like platinum and palladium. Palladium is currently worth more than its weight in gold. Local law enforcement says it’s a tricky crime to solve.
