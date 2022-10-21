Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Laurel Main Street celebrates construction completion with block party
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a year of work and setbacks, Saturday was a day of celebration!. Laurel Main Street held a community block party along Central Avenue to celebrate the completion of construction of a roundabout. “I know it feels great for the merchants, because they have...
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
Columbia, Poplarville play for top spot in Region 7-4A Dozens of people around the Pine Belt reported seeing strange lights in the sky on Thursday night. Pine Belt residents catch reflection of SpaceX Starlink satellite. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Dozens of Pine Belt residents reported seeing a strange line...
WDAM-TV
2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!. Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg. People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang. Awards and prizes were presented...
WDAM-TV
Jones County VFDs handle 3 Saturday brush fires
ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments were called out in a two-hour span Saturday to deal with a trio of brush fires burning simultaneously in Jones County. The first two calls were to New Hope Road at Mississippi 534 and Mississippi 534. Both of those fires involved...
WDAM-TV
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
WDAM-TV
Jones County home destroyed by fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
WDAM-TV
Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. But first, check under the vehicle. Catalytic converters, the mechanism on a car that converts exhaust into less harmful toxins, are a hot target for thieves, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “They’re a hot item because they...
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Sertoma Club holds 7th annual golf tourney
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sertoma Club of Laurel recently raised nearly $30,000 at its seventh annual golf tournament, aiming to raise money for the Laurel community. The club focuses on the needs of the Laurel community through different acts of service, but usually aims to help with technology and communication devices to help children who are impacted or at risk of hearing loss.
WDAM-TV
10th annual Empty Bowls event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, families may be finding it hard to make ends meet. So, Pine Belt leaders are stepping up and helping those in need. Inflation continues to be a major issue for people throughout the nation, and here in the Pine Belt, community...
WDAM-TV
Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
WDAM-TV
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49 just after 1 a.m. The officers were informed that two individuals went...
One airlifted after 18-wheeler crash on I-59 in Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – One person needed to be airlifted with life-threatening injuries after an 18-wheeler rollover crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:00 a.m. at the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side […]
Jones County football player airlifted after crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A South Jones football player was airlifted from a crash after being ejected from a car on Friday, October 21. The Laurel Leader Call reported Darrin McGillberry, 17, was ejected from the 2006 Dodge Charger he was driving after his it left the roadway and struck a tree on the […]
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Childrens Museum 2nd Annual Boo!seum
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Superheroes, princesses, and silly monsters alike were all invited to the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s 2nd annual Boo!seum. Kids were given an opportunity to hang around the children’s museum for spooky science, festive fall games, creepy-crawly crafts, and glowing dance parties! There were also ghost stories with Mississippi guest author, Dr. Alan Brown.
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
Man shot in leg on Scott Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Friday, October 21. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street. Officers at the scene found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road. Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron...
WDAM-TV
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
Comments / 0