Bridge closed after crash takes out chunk of concrete structure crossing Mississippi interstate.
A Sunday morning collision on Interstate 55 in Pike County has caused significant damage to a bridge crossing the interstate. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 will be closed to all traffic after the concrete bridge suffered significant damage on Sunday, Oct. 23.
WDAM-TV
Laurel Main Street celebrates construction completion with block party
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a year of work and setbacks, Saturday was a day of celebration!. Laurel Main Street held a community block party along Central Avenue to celebrate the completion of construction of a roundabout. “I know it feels great for the merchants, because they have...
WDAM-TV
2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!. Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg. People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang. Awards and prizes were presented...
WDAM-TV
Jones County VFDs handle 3 Saturday brush fires
ONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments were called out in a two-hour span Saturday to deal with a trio of brush fires burning simultaneously in Jones County. The first two calls were to New Hope Road at Mississippi 534 and Mississippi 534. Both of those fires involved...
WDAM-TV
Jones County home destroyed by fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
theadvocate.com
In Ocean Springs, idyllic doesn't mean sleepy. There's always something afoot in this trendy beach town.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MISSISSIPPI — The inscription above the door at the end of the gallery reads, “Beware by whom you are called sane.”. Just over the threshold, every inch of a room roughly the size of a walk-in closet dances in rapturous homage to the natural splendors of the Mississippi coast. Sunrise pinks and yellows illuminate a fawn paused in a glade. Birds take wing on sea breezes. A rainbow bursts forth from radiant clouds.
WDAM-TV
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic. “With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”
WLOX
Port of Gulfport urging drivers to make adjustments ahead of railroad construction project
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kansas City Southern begins a two-week construction project next week, replacing the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road. “Two weeks of work is going to be really bad congestion for the simple fact that 55,000 people travel Highway 49 on a daily basis,” said Gulfport businessman Kerrick Parker.
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department. That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive. To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age,...
WDAM-TV
WDAM-7 goes ghost hunting!
Ocean Springs, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is a week away, and we have a ghost story to tell. The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center lives in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs. By day, it’s a nice museum, dedicated to the arts of the Coast. But by night, it tells a different story.
WDAM-TV
10th annual Empty Bowls event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, families may be finding it hard to make ends meet. So, Pine Belt leaders are stepping up and helping those in need. Inflation continues to be a major issue for people throughout the nation, and here in the Pine Belt, community...
WDAM-TV
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49 just after 1 a.m. The officers were informed that two individuals went...
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
NOLA.com
Where to eat, where to stay in trendy Ocean Springs, Mississippi
Planning a visit to Ocean Springs? Here are some tips to get you started on great meals and lodging. This little town packs an outsized gastronomic punch. Epic snack and brunch boards at The Lady May come piled high with house-made goodies like candied pecans, sweet pickles, savory bacon jam and honey made from the proprietor’s apiary. Theladymay.com.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road. Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron...
WDAM-TV
Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Sertoma Club holds 7th annual golf tourney
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sertoma Club of Laurel recently raised nearly $30,000 at its seventh annual golf tournament, aiming to raise money for the Laurel community. The club focuses on the needs of the Laurel community through different acts of service, but usually aims to help with technology and communication devices to help children who are impacted or at risk of hearing loss.
WDAM-TV
Parts of I-59 shut down in Purvis area following 18-wheeler fire
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on Wednesday night, shutting down parts of northbound I-59 in the Purvis area. Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said the shutdown is on the northbound side of I-59 past the Purvis exit, around mile marker 52. He said firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and will continue to cool the wreckage until a wrecker can remove the unit.
WDAM-TV
Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. But first, check under the vehicle. Catalytic converters, the mechanism on a car that converts exhaust into less harmful toxins, are a hot target for thieves, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “They’re a hot item because they...
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
