NBC Sports
How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs
SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run
Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan: I’m disappointed personally, but here for the team
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan met with the media on Wednesday for the first time since head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the starter this week and that the team plans for Ehlinger to be the starter for the rest of the season. Ryan was...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera tending to personal matter, Jack Del Rio will run Wednesday practice
The Commanders are operating without head coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday, as he tends to a personal matter concerning his mother, according to multiple reporters on the Washington beat. Rivera is in California but is expected to return back to the East Coast on Wednesday night. Defensive coordinator Jack Del...
NBC Sports
Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put...
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson says he could play right now without any limitations: “I’m ready to rock”
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson indicated today that he’ll be on the field in London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Asked after today’s practice whether he could play a game right now without any limitations, Wilson answered, “Yeah. I feel great. I’m ready to rock.”
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
NBC Sports
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
Watch: Brad White Speaks on Wednesday Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media on Wednesday, as the No. 19 Wildcats gear up for No. 3 Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville. White talked what he sees out of the Volunteers' offense, how his defense is preparing for the tough challenge and more. The entire ...
NBC Sports
49ers cut Tevin Coleman
The 49ers released running back Tevin Coleman from their active roster, the team announced Tuesday. They signed Coleman to the practice squad on Sept. 21 and promoted him to the 53-player roster on Oct. 12. In four games, Coleman totaled 12 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, while catching...
NBC Sports
Broncos sign Marlon Mack
Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new NFL home in Denver. The Broncos are signing Mack off the 49ers’ practice squad, and he will fly to London with the team to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, his agents told Adam Schefter. Denver has been trying to...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields: Designed runs brought different element to our offense
The Bears had an extended break to prepare to face the Patriots after losing to the Commanders on Thursday night in Week Six and one of the tweaks they made to their offense was expanding the amount of designed runs for quarterback Justin Fields. Fields made the most of those...
