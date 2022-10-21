ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas men charged in gun store burglaries

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0ErY_0ih7kRb500

Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed firearms dealer.

According to a criminal complaint, on October 16, 2022, the Basehor Police Department responded to a commercial burglary at Free State Gun Company. The business owners told officers an estimated 50 firearms were missing including rifle platforms, shotguns, and pistols.

Also according to the complaint, on October 17, 2022, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at Up In Arms, a gun shop in De Soto. After reviewing their inventory, the owners estimated 25 pistols were taken.

Surveillance videos from both scenes show a white Ford pickup was used to breach the businesses by ramming the front doors. On October 18, the pickup truck was spotted in Kansas City, Kansas and investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began tailing the vehicle. When law enforcement officers attempted to make contact, the driver hit a parked car and fled into Kansas City, Missouri where Kansas City, Missouri police officers were able to apprehend the occupants in the vehicle. Several firearms reported stolen from the businesses were recovered inside the pickup.

ATF agents searched the home where Bryant resides and recovered more stolen weapons.

The Basehor Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating the case.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge

A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri arbitrator says firefighter lied about fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year. Judge Miles Sweeney said in his findings that the evidence from eyewitnesses, traffic cameras and the scene of the crash contradicted what Dominic Biscari told investigators about slowing down as he approached the intersection and slamming on the brakes when he saw an SUV pull in front of him. Sweeney recommended that Biscari pay the victims’ families and the owner of a building that was destroyed when the fire truck slammed into it last Dec. 15 $32 million. A separate civil lawsuit remains pending against the fire department and the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Breaking down the Kansas City ballot

A few statewide ballot measures in Missouri have been creating buzz during the lead-up to this year's midterm election on Nov. 8. All of Missouri will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and whether to require Kansas City to increase the proportion of its budget that goes towards police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy