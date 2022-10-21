Burn ban in effect for Sedgwick County

A burn ban is in effect across Sedgwick County due to the threat of wildfires.

During the ban, no outdoor burning is allowed, including any open burning, chimneys, or other outdoor fireplaces. It does not include barbeque grills.

Active burn permits are suspended, and no new burn permits will be issued.

Sedgwick County officials say the ban is necessary because of the extremely dry conditions, accompanied by higher-than-normal temperatures, low humidity, and windy conditions.

Violators could be cited for noncompliance.